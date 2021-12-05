Cities of Minas are in danger from heavy rains and stormy winds – Gerais

Minas Gerais residents should be aware of the risk of storms (photo: holdmypixels/Pixabay) Residents of more than 80 cities in Minas Gerais (see list below) should be on the lookout until at least Sunday morning (5/12). This alerts the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which issued a statement regarding the risk of storms with winds of up to 100 km/h in the coming hours for these locations.

“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h). Risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, says the alert from the meteorological institute, valid until noon tomorrow.

Inmet categorizes them as “heavy rain” with a degree of severity classified as “danger”. There is no risk, however, of hailstorms. Landslides and landslides, however, can be recorded.

This Friday (3), according to Climatempo, Tefilo Otoni, in Vale do Jequitinhonha, recorded 68mm of rain. Earlier in the week, the region had already been punished by storms that especially destroyed the community of Brejo. Several houses collapsed and residents were left homeless.

In addition to the 81 cities in danger, another 117 are alert for possible storms, but with less intensity: up to 60mm per day, with winds of up to 60km/h. Arinos, Atalia, Jequitinhonha and Araua are included in this alert.

See where there is danger of rain in Minas