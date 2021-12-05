City Hall of Rio Preto

Saturday (4) started early, at 6 am, with the 1st Inclusion Training promoted by Instituto Unimed, with support from Unimed Rio Preto and the City Hall.

About 450 amateur athletes, professionals and people with different disabilities participated – motor, visual and intellectual. Each athlete participated in training respecting their limits, whether walking, running, cycling or practicing any other physical activity in a 5.2 km route on Avenida Juscelino Kubistcheck, near Shopping Iguatemi.

“The objective of the training was to promote social inclusion and diversity, encourage the practice of sports and quality of life, in addition to raising awareness about equal rights and the need to offer opportunities for people with disabilities in general”, explained the president of the Unimed Rio Preto Institute, Gilmar Valdir Greque.

To celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated on Friday, the 3rd, the actions encourage the practice of sports and quality of life for all. Some of the city’s sports advisors and other volunteers supported the training and the event’s participants.

The mayor participated in the course walking alongside the athletes and their families. “Inclusion is the watchword, in every sense: social, economic and also in the sport that promotes, develops and transforms people. We always participate, because we want Rio Preto to be an inclusive city and for everyone, no one on the sidelines. The government is doing its part in inverse inclusion, improving public facilities and offering everyone more quality spaces for practicing sports”, said Mayor Edinho.

At the Regional Events Center, another event also celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities – The Paralympic Festival, which brought together children and teenagers from 8 to 17 years old with or without disabilities who participated in physical activities.

For the third year in a row, Rio Preto hosted the Paralympic Festival event, in partnership with the Brazilian Paralympic Committee – CPB, with the Clube Amigo dos Deficients, CAD and the Rio Preto City Hall through the Municipal Sports Department.

Paralympic athlete Paulo Jatobá, president of the Friends of the Handicapped Center and one of the event organizers, highlighted that “the objective of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee is to offer children and teenagers the opportunity to experience sports activities in the Paralympic modalities of table tennis, judo and athletics, and also to promote the so-called inverse participation, which is the integration with other non-disabled children, the inclusion and socialization of this audience through sport”, he said.

About 150 disabled and non-disabled children and teenagers, between 8 and 17 years old, practitioners or not of Paralympic sports in the city and region, participated in the event, which also had the collaboration of more than 50 Physical Education interns from the city’s Universities and volunteer professionals.

Mayor Edinho Araújo participated in the Table Tennis activity where he played a game with the student from Associação Renascer, Xailane. The 17-year-old Rio Pretense athlete is the current Brazilian champion of the São Paulo State School Olympics, gold medal in the table tennis modality. “Today it doesn’t matter if you’re a champion or not, the main goal is to participate and keep this experience in your memory forever”, added Mayor Edinho.