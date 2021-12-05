CNN fires anchor Chris Cuomo after revelations of involvement in defense of brother accused of sexual harassment | World

Andrew Cuomo stepped down in August after being accused of harassment by 11 women. At the time, he denied any transgressions.

Cuomo, who hosted a prime-time news program on CNN, was suspended on Tuesday. He admitted in May that he had violated some of the news network’s rules. by advising his brother on how to handle the allegations from a public relations standpoint.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further assessment of new information that has surfaced about his involvement in his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement.

“We hired a respected law firm to conduct the review and we fired him, effective immediately,” he added. The network did not provide details about the new information, Reuters noted.

In a Twitter statement, Cuomo, 51, said he was disappointed. “That’s not how I want my time on CNN to end, but I’ve already said why and how I helped my brother,” he said.

In journalism, it is considered a violation of ethics to use one’s position to defend a personal cause or conduct investigations for personal reasons.

Cuomo was initially suspended after New York Attorney General Letitia James showed texts and other messages in which he sought to use his own sources in the media to obtain information about the case and the women involved in it.

VIDEO: 3 points to understand what led to Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

A criminal case accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual misdemeanor was filed on Oct. 29 in a New York court.