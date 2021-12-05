CNN fires anchor who helped brother accused of harassment

On Saturday night (4), CNN announced the resignation of Chris Cuomo. “One of the network’s most popular anchors,” media expert Brian Stelter commented live. Also anchor Jim Acosta was visibly embarrassed to announce the bombshell about his now former channel colleague.







Host of ‘Cuomo Prime Time’, CNN’s highest-rated prime-time show, Chris had been dismissed on Tuesday (30) after months under suspicion of improperly assisting his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to get rid of allegations of sexual harassment made by staff in his office.

The crisis led by the journalist began in March, when he announced to viewers that he would not talk about the scandal with his brother on his program. He was called a “hypocrite” and accused of practicing “journalistic bias” to benefit his relative. Under pressure, Andrew stepped down in August. Chris’ situation worsened.

At the time, New York Post editor Maureen Callahan was relentless: “One has already fallen. The other is missing. Now that Andrew Cuomo has resigned, his brother Chris must be next. ethics violations”. No sooner said than done.

It soon came to light in the press that Chris had been something of a consultant to his brother's lawyers in an attempt to discredit victims of harassment and manipulate the media. Despite criticism, CNN decided to keep it on the air. A vote of confidence that has tarnished the credibility of the main US news channel.





The broadcaster’s top management hired a law firm to look into the case. Indisputable evidence emerged of Chris Cuomo’s unethical performance. The final report of the investigation was delivered on Friday (3) to CNN President Jeff Zucker. After reading dozens of pages, he became convinced of the anchor’s guilt and announced his resignation.

“This is not how I wanted to end my time on CNN,” lamented the presenter hours after he was fired. Getting rid of it won’t end the problem for the network. The delay in acting, as if trying to protect his contractor, took away valuable points from the public’s trust in the channel.

Aged 51 and a long, successful TV career, Chris has been on CNN since 2013. Earning an annual salary of $6 million, about R$34 million. Progressive, he became one of Donald Trump’s fiercest questioners of his time in the presidency.

In 2020, Cuomo generated headlines in the four corners of the planet for contracting covid-19 and running his isolated program in the basement of his house in New York, and also for appearing naked, by carelessness, in a live made by his wife, journalist Cristina Greeven.

He was not the first American anchor to lose his job through direct or indirect involvement in sexual harassment. In recent years, Charlie Rose (CBS), Matt Lauer (NBC), Eric Bolling (Fox News) and Bill O’Reilly (Fox News) have all been fired. The gringo press is already asking: who will be next?