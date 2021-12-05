Collaboration between Chrono Cross and Another Eden is revealed

And that creates more expectations about the Chrono Cross remake

After various rumors about the possible remake of Chrono Cross, now the game will be part of the universe of another Eden in a collaboration event between the two games starting on the 9th. The game’s official YouTube channel released the crossover just now in a live with cinematics and gameplay/story trailers. Both videos, of course, feature the awesome soundtrack by Yasunori Mitsuda for Chrono Cross.

Another Eden is not known as Chrono Cross, but it is noteworthy that both games feature the work of two very important people: Masato Kato, writer, and Yasunori Mitsuda, composer. That’s why the title has a narrative that involves time travel and a soundtrack that thrills the unsuspecting fan of the Chrono franchise.

The trailers bring serge, kid and the other characters in a way we’ve never seen before. Unlike the PS1’s 3D, Another Eden has a more anime-like style as well as being 2D. The cinematics was (if you allow me) beautiful and could easily replace the dated CGs from the original game in a possible remake.



– Continues after advertising –

The collaborative event is called “Complex Dream” and was first featured on the 29th of November on the game twitter. It is the first time that Another Eden wins a trailer as a 3D animation like. The work was done by Anima Studio, responsible for animations for several other games. The script for the opening animation was created by Shinwoo Choi and he says he has watched it hundreds of times and is honored to have created this storyboard.

“We hope everyone makes their mark in time with Serge and Kid in the world of Another Eden. The story is full of Mr. Kato’s style, so please enjoy it,” Square Enix said in a statement on the crossover. Takahito Exa, the game’s art director, said it was a lot of responsibility to design the Chrono Cross characters in the artistic style of Another Eden and not disappoint fans’ expectations.

Chrono Cross characters will have voices for the first time. Something that caught my attention is the Harle accent. Even with just text dialogue in the original game, you could see that she had a kind of French accent, and now the voice she got brings that accent and that’s a really cool detail.



– Continues after advertising –

During the live, many details about the production of this cross over were revealed and you can check it out here. This event can further reinforce the possibility that a Chrono Cross remake is in production. Another Eden is available for PC via Steam and Android and iOS phones for free.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Dual Shockers