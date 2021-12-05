Colombian team gains access with suspicious goal

The result of a match is causing anger and distrust in Colombia. This is the game between Unión Magdalena and Llaneros, which granted Unión access to the first division of Colombian football.

Unión Magdalena trailed 1-0 to Llaneros, playing away from home, but after 95 minutes of play, the visitors had an incredible recovery and turned the match to 2-1.

However, what draws attention is the lack of willingness of Llaneros players to try to defend themselves. With that, many suspicions were put on the agenda.

The goal of the comeback was scored against a totally inert defense. With that, he raised suspicions of a possible agreement between the two teams, as the victory of Unión Magdalena guaranteed the access of the two clubs to the Colombian elite, the Dimayor league. In light of this, the Colombian Football Players Association called for an investigation to determine the merits of this qualification.

This situation also caused revolt in the players. Juan Cuadrado, full-back for Juventus and the Colombia national team, wrote on his Twitter: “What a lack of respect for this Unión goal.” His compatriot Matheus Uribe, on the other hand, described the situation as “shameful for Colombian football”.