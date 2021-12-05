Conversations progress and Fluminense forwards agreement with Felipe Melo

The defensive midfielder Felipe Melo is in detail to become the new player of the Fluminense. After doing an official proposal, talks with Tricolor have advanced in recent days and the player must sign the contract for a season next week. The athlete confirmed, this Saturday, that will not renew the contract with Palmeiras and he was defining the future with the staff. Internacional was the other competitor in the dispute.

Felipe Melo even said publicly that he wanted to stay at Palmeiras for another two years before ending his career, but the club did not want to stay with the change of board after Leila Pereira’s election. At Alviverde, the defensive midfielder was since 2017 and had 225 games and 13 goals, in addition to five titles, including the last two Libertadores.

At 38, Felipe Melo will compete for position with André and Wellington at Fluminense. One of the main reasons for hiring is to give more experience to the group and also to bring a big name to the cast, which lost baby when the midfielder transferred to Vasco, beyond versatility. With the vacancy in Libertadores close, Tricolor will have more investments in football, which facilitated the agreement.

During the testimony at the Fred’s trial at STJD due to the confusion in Fluminense x Palmeiras on 11/14, president Mário Bittencourt revealed that the forward “asked” for the defensive midfielder in Flu, after the player “cancelled” a penalty against the team.

– Fred even made a comment. Comment from inside the locker room… He said: “Wow, President. We have to have this Felipe Melo here with us. The man is angry on the field, terrible. He managed to get a penalty back” – he said.