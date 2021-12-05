Copom meeting, PEC dos Precatório back to the Chamber and IPCA in November: what to monitor next week

Central Bank view

The second week of December starts with the Brazilian stock market back at 105,000 points and has important events that promise to move the markets. The highlight is the last meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee of the year, which will start on Tuesday (7) and end on Wednesday, with the decision on the basic interest rate (Selic).

Itaú predicts that the monetary authority will raise interest rates by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year. “In our view, inflationary pressures remain intense and widespread, impacting inflation expectations and the Central Bank’s own forecasts,” wrote the bank’s analysts. On a weekly basis, the financial institutions consulted by the BC have revised upward their inflation projections for this year and 2022.

“We believe that maintaining the pace of increase by 1.5 percentage points and bringing the Selic rate to a contractionary level will help to ‘deflate’ the process, even if these movements are not enough to ensure inflation in the 2022 target. A Copom statement should signal another increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting, in February, reinforcing the need to reduce fiscal risks”.

Itaú projects the Selic at 11.75% at the end of the first half of 2022.

PEC of Precatório

Speaking of tax risks, investors should be attentive to news regarding the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which provides for the postponement of payment of court orders, the Union’s judicial debts. After two postponements, the text was approved by the Senate with amendments and therefore needs to be voted again in the Chamber, in two rounds. This will be a crucial week to define, at least, the date on which the PEC will be voted, as the beginning of the parliamentary recess approaches.

According to consultancy Arko Device, the partial enactment of the PEC could force the government to pay court orders in full in 2022. The senators drafted the PEC in order to link the new fiscal space to social spending. The way it was written, the Chamber, as its president, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) wishes, will have difficulties in dismembering.

The PEC would be enacted without the provision of a limit for payment of judicial debts, which are precatories, and the government would have the obligation to pay them in full already in 2022 – precisely the original reason for the PEC.

Inflation and retail

On Friday (10), the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of November is released. For Bradesco, the indicator should still suggest “high current inflation”.

Itaú believes that the IPCA will have a positive variation of 1.09% compared to October, reaching 10.89% in the 12-month period. “The reading will likely be pressured by regulated prices, particularly gasoline, electricity and gas,” the report says. Itaú also forecasts price increases on industrial items, especially in transport and services.

“Observing the recent signs of activity accommodation, attention is turned to the indicators for the fourth quarter”, says the Bradesco report, drawing attention to retail sales for October, which will be released on Wednesday (8th). ). Itaú forecasts another monthly drop, this time of 0.2% in the core of the index and 0.8% in the broader index, including vehicles and sales of construction material.

“The negative forecasts are explained by the sharp drop in the supermarket and building materials sector”, say analysts at Itaú.

Rounding out the agenda of Brazilian indicators, there are forecasts from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) for the 2022 agricultural harvest, on Thursday; and the production of motor vehicles in November, to be announced by Anfavea on Monday (6).

international and corporate

In the United States, in addition to weekly indicators such as oil inventories and jobless claims, investors should also monitor consumer inflation indices (CPI), which will be released on Friday.

“After tougher messages from the monetary authorities regarding the normalization of the US monetary policy, the markets will monitor the disclosure of these indexes”, highlights Bradesco.

In the corporate calendar, there is another round of meetings between companies and investors and analysts. Companies such as Azul, Energisa, Klabin, BRF, CSN, Tenda, SulAmérica and Engie perform Investor Day throughout the week. Itaúsa and B3 hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE).

On Wednesday (8), Nubank is expected to set the price per share for its IPO in the United States. The bank reduced its indicative price range in light of the recent drop in global technology companies. The transaction could value the digital bank at more than $40 billion.

