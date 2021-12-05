Corinthians base manager forwards agreement to take over professional football from Vasco

Corinthians must lose one of the main names in the youth categories: manager Carlos Brazil. The manager is close to returning to Vasco to take charge of professional football.

The information was released by GloboEsporte.com and confirmed by my helm. O MT tried to confirm the negotiations with Carlos Brazil since this Saturday afternoon, but the manager denied that there was a closed deal.

Carlos Brazil arrived at Corinthians in June of this year to command the white base categories. His last club was Vasco, where he stayed from 2018 to 2021. At the Rio club, this time, Brazil would work with the professional department that has just announced coach Zé Ricardo for the 2022 season.

Interestingly, Brazil’s negotiation with the team from Rio, which has the endorsement of Timão’s board, is made public shortly after a document from Cori (Orientation Council) places Jacinto Antônio Ribeiro, known as Jaça, as director of youth football. This position currently belongs to Osvaldo Gomes Corrêa Neto, who, according to the same document, would be the general director of the base. According to the club, however, the information was a typo by Cori.

