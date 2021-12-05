Corinthians ends preparations for the game against Grmio; see likely lineup

This Saturday morning, Corinthians ended its preparations for the game against Grêmio, for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, which takes place at Neo Química Arena on Sunday afternoon. As usual, the work was done at CT Joaquim Grava.

The last training of Sylvinho’s team started with the classic warm-up in Field 3. After that, the coach promoted a collective work in a reduced space in Field 2 of CT.

Before the end of the collective activity, Sylvinho led his athletes in a work of offensive and defensive dead balls with the entire squad. Afterwards, some players continued on the field with complementary activities, such as taking penalties and exchanging passes.

For this Sunday’s game, Sylvinho will have the return of Giuliano, who has recovered from a thigh muscle injury. On the other hand, Cantillo, with an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh, Ruan Oliveira, surgical revision of his left knee, Fagner and Gabriel, suspended, are missing for the important game.

According to the journalist and sectorist at Corinthians, Marco Bello, Sylvinho should start the duel with Grêmio with the following lineup: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

