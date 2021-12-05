Corinthians loses to So Paulo and starts at a disadvantage in the fight for the title of the Female Paulisto

Corinthians went to Morumbi this Saturday to face São Paulo in the first final of Paulistão Mulheres. In an unrecognizable afternoon for the alvinegra team, the home team got the better of it 1-0.

The first half didn’t reserve many emotions for the derby and both teams struggled to reach the goal with danger. In the second stage, Corinthians made silly mistakes and in one of them saw São Paulo open the scoreboard and define the game.

Write it down, Faithful! The return game takes place next Wednesday. The match was transferred to Neo Química Arena and will be at 9 pm.

the holders

Coach Arthur Elias chose to leave Tamires on the bench after his time with the Seleção. Yasmim and Adriana went into the field.

Thus, Corinthians was selected with Kemelli; Kati, Poliana, Gi Campiolo and Yasmim; Diany and Gabi Zanotti; Gabi Portilho, Adriana, Vic Albuquerque and Grazi.

my helm

the 90 minutes

First time

São Paulo’s first arrival took about three minutes, but Naná’s cross passed through Jaqueline and went straight through the end line. Corinthians tried to respond quickly with Yasmim’s ball in the area, but the defense moved away.

São Paulo bet on quick plays to try to catch the Corinthians defense off guard, but was unsuccessful in the opening minutes. Timão returned to try for the goal when Adriana received the long throw from Gi Campiolo and called Grazi. The finish of shirt 7 exploded in the marking and returned with Vic, who had his pass intercepted.

Corinthians tried to put pressure on the wings and came back with Diany. Shirt 8 reversed the game with Yasmim, who scored with Grazi, but the midfielder’s play was removed. São Paulo responded in Naná’s play, who got the cross closed, the ball swerved and Yasmim breasted the distance across the end line.

In the 30th minute, São Paulo arrived again on the left, the sector in which they betted the most. Naná received the pass and hit low, but Kemelli made the save without difficulties. Five minutes later, Timão had a great chance. Vic received the pass inside the area, cleared the marking and hit high in the middle, but Carla palmed it and put it in a corner.

During the entire first half, the game was well studied. São Paulo was betting on speed while Corinthians worked on exchanging passes. In stoppage time, Naná was thrown from the top inside the area, but the deflection was weak and Kemelli went up to keep the ball.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half with no changes to the team. After five minutes, Timon had its first arrival and Adriana received the pass at the entrance to the area, from where it hit hard, but the ball went over the end line.

Despite the Corinthians attempt, São Paulo opened the scoring. Gláucia got a pass to Mica on the left, she invaded the area and cleared Poliana’s marking to hit Kemelli’s opposite corner and make it 1-0.

Shortly after, Corinthians missed the ball and Kemelli delivered it at Gláucia’s feet. Shirt 9 tried the kick from a distance, but was stopped by Gi Campiolo. São Paulo continued trying to assert the field command and once again offered danger to Kemelli’s goal with 16 minutes. The cross in the area found Yaya, who headed in the corner, but over the back line.

The home team was putting a lot of pressure on the Corinthians to leave the ball. With about 20 minutes, Artur Elias moved the team for the first time and put Miriã and Andressinha in the places of Grazi and Diany. On her first opportunity, Miriã helped Timão to take danger and used Adriana on the left. Shirt 16 dribbled the marking and hit the corner, but the ball was deflected in a corner.

At 25 minutes, Corinthians had another good opportunity. Gabi Zanotti received a great pass and got a great launch for Miriam inside the area. Shirt 15 tried the first submission, but the ball went over the end line.

About five minutes later, a move startled Corinthians. Jaqueline received the shot in depth and Kemelli left the goal to ward off the danger, but Gi Campiolo ended up pulling the ball back. The goalkeeper, the defender and the opponent collided in the throw and Poliana made the protection for the ball to go out on the goal line.

In the corner kick, the ball crossed the area and found Yaya. She cleared and submitted, but the ball deflected over Gabi Zanotti, hit Gláucia and went off in a goal kick. Soon after the move, Arthur Elias returned to the team and put Tamires in place of Vic Albuquerque.

With 34 minutes, Corinthians came close to a draw. The well-crafted play between Andressinha, Yasmim and Adriana ended up at the feet of Gabi Portilho, who crashed from the edge of the area. The ball scraped the crossbar and went off in a goal kick.

Within the final five minutes, Arthur Elias stirred for the last time: Jheniffer and Juliete entered Adriana and Yasmim’s places. Corinthians reached the equalizer close to 44 minutes, but the goal was disallowed. The corner kick was alive in the small area and the rebate found Gabi Portilho, who swelled the net, but the move was invalidated by a foul on the goalkeeper.

São Paulo still tried to expand in the last moments with a good counterattack, but the finish was bad and Kemelli made the defense with tranquility. Thus, the game ended 1-0 for the hosts.

