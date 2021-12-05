Corinthians loses to So Paulo and takes the vice-championship of the Paulisto Women’s U-17

This Sunday morning, Corinthians was overtaken by São Paulo in the final of the Paulistão Feminine Under-17. Acting at Neo Química Arena, the Brabinhas lost 2-0 and ended the state competition as runners-up.

The initial stage of the Majestic was of greater Corinthians pressure. However, who opened the scoring was São Paulo, because of an error by the Alvinegro team. In the second half, the team led by Daniela Alves returned more offensively, but saw the Morumbi team expand their advantage and reduce the intensity.

Remember that the decision was played in a single final. Previously, Timão dispatched Brothers FC in the quarterfinals by 4 to 0, and Ferroviária in the semifinals by 3 to 2.

First time in the Arena! – This was the first time that the Under-17 Female cast played at the Neo Química Arena. The club announced that 2,273 people appear at the stadium this Sunday morning.

the holders

The technician Daniela Alves sent to the field: Nana, Áhlice Guedes, Bell, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Barbosa, Daise, Vick, Julia Brito, Isa Morais, Nenê and Laysla.

The visiting team, in turn, was selected with: Luana, Ravena, Giovanna, Kedima, Regina, Carol, Giulia Giovanna, Gica, Duda Rodrigues, Ana Flávia and Isa.

The game

First time

The first minutes of the match were of intense marking and pressure from Corinthians. Around five minutes, Isa Morais, Nenê and Laysla went up the line and started to choke the ball out of São Paulo. Due to a passing error by the opposing team, Timão’s shirt 9 appeared in danger in the penalty area, but was cut off by the defense.

On minute 11, the Morumbi team opened the scoreboard for the match. The start of the play took place with Julia Brito unarmed near the middle line. In the sequence, Isa received from Carol, got rid of two Corinthians players and played over the goalkeeper Nanda, hitting the back of the net.

Five minutes later, São Paulo arrived again in danger. In the first move, Nanda left the goal and gave a cart to take the ball from the opponents’ feet. On the rebound, Duda Mineira positioned herself in front of the alvinegra goal and took off with her body. The opposing striker still had one more chance, but kicked into the bottom line.

The clash followed with an offensive superiority of the visiting team. However, the alvinegra defense imposed itself and got providential cuts with Bell and Duda Mineira, preventing the score from increasing.

The scenario changed in the 31st minute, when Julia Brito won an aerial dispute on the side, and found Laysla, who tried to cross for Isa Morais but was disarmed by the São Paulo defender. Afterwards, in an error in the ball, Vick tried a shot from outside the area, but was stopped by the defense. The ball fell to Nenê, who sent a cannon towards the São Paulo goal, defended by goalkeeper Luana.

Second time

After the break, the technician Daniela Alves opted for the entry of Manu Olivan in place of Isa Morais, and Miracatu in the place of Nenê. With the attacking field closer to the Faithful, the Brabinhas arrived with more offensiveness in the opening minutes of the complementary stage.

Timão insisted on pressure marking for the final 40 minutes. However, São Paulo knew how to manage the result and extended the advantage in the 16th minute. In a counterattack, Duda Rodrigues started on the right side, crossed to Ana Júlia, who headed into the back of the net.

The Brabinhas tried to respond in sequence. Halfway through protocol time, Vick stole the ball in the defensive field, threw Laysla, who cleared the play, and submitted it into the hands of goalkeeper Luana. At 25, shirt 9 starred in another dangerous move. After a hit and hit, the attacker kicked the lime mark and the ball took paint off the crossbar.

At 31, the Parque São Jorge team had another change: Larissa took the place of Sabrina Barbosa. A short time later, Laysla, again, almost closed the gap on the counter. In the small area, surrounded by four opponents, the athlete, down, kicked towards the goal. However, Luana was well positioned and made a calm defense.

In stoppage time, Laysla felt the intensity of the game and had to be replaced by Lívia. The last dangerous move was from Manu Olivan, who kicked from outside the area, the ball scraped the crossbar and went off the end line.

Corinthians 0 x 2 So Paulo technical sheet

Competition: São Paulo U-17 Women’s Championship

Local: Neo Qumica Arena, So Paulo, SP

Date: December 5, 2021 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Fernanda S. Ignacio de Souza

Assistants: Viviane Pereira Lopes and Maria Eduarda Silva Pires

Goals: Isa and Ana Jlia (So Paulo)

CORINTHIANS: Nanda; helix, Bell, Duda Mineira, Sabrina Barbosa (Larissa), Daise, Vick, Julia Brito, Isa Morais (Manu Olivan), Nen (Miracatu) and Laysla (Lvia).

Technician: Dani Alves

SO PAUL: Luana; Ravena, Giovanna, Kedima, Regina, Carol, Giulia Giovanna, Gica, Duda Rodrigues, Ana Flvia and Isa (Ana Jlia).

Technician: Thiago Viana

