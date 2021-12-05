Corinthians receives the Grmio in a revenge game and with an eye on a direct spot at Libertadores 2022

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians receives Grêmio for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship. At Neo Química Arena, the game starts at 4 pm and could seal Corinthians’ classification for the 2022 Libertadores group stage.

In order to guarantee direct classification, all Sylvinho’s men are commanded to win Grêmio this Sunday. The victory, even, may have an even more special flavor for Fiel: the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

In fourth place, Timon has 56 points in 36 games. On the other hand, Grêmio is 18th, with 39 points won.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the duel, the my helm detailed the match below. Check out!

lineup

Sylvinho is still without Cantillo, with thigh problems, and lost Fagner and Gabriel for this Sunday’s game, suspended. On the other hand, midfielder Giuliano was once again related.

Thus, a likely Corinthians to take the field this Sunday has: Cassius; Du Queiroz, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes; jo.

my helm

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Bruno Arleu de Araújo, who will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro at the flags. The person responsible for the VAR will be Rodrigo Nunes de Sá.

Streaming

The demand for tickets was high and Neo Química Arena should receive more than 40 thousand fans on Sunday. Those unable to attend the Neo Química Arena will have two options to follow the duel: SportTV and Premiere.

It is still possible to follow the duel in real time from my helm. Here, the bid by bid starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos.

