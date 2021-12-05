Corinthians thrashed by rival Magnus ev become São Paulo futsal champion

On Friday night, Corinthians went to Sorocaba to dispute the final of the second round of the São Paulo Futsal Championship. In a game at Arena Sorocaba, Timão was run over and lost the big decision 6-1.

The home team’s goals were scored by Rodrigo, Alisson (twice), Kevin, Danilo Baron and Lucas Oliveira. Rabisco scored the goal of honor for the club at Parque São Jorge. Deives and Eder Lima wasted two free kicks during the game.

With the result, the team from the interior of São Paulo won the title of the Campeonato Paulista in advance, as it won both rounds. In the first phase, Magnus also beat Corinthians, who used the Under-20 team, by 2-1.

The decision was Corinthians Futsal’s last match of the season. The team coached by André Bié had the hope of beating Magnus and forcing the great final of Paulista de Futsal, but was overcome without great difficulties.

After a complicated season, Corinthians must go through a reformulation process within the futsal team. This Saturday, Guilhermão was another player to say goodbye to the club. Neguinho and Leandro Caires had already left the club. More players will leave the club.

