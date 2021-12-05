Corinthians tries to reverse Audax’s advantage in a return game for the Paulisto U-20 semifinal

This Sunday morning, the Corinthians Under-20 team returns to the field. At Fazendinha, inside Parque São Jorge, Timãozinho receives Audax for the return game of the Paulistão U-20 quarterfinals. The ball rolls at 11am.

In the first duel, the team coached by Diogo Siston was defeated 1-0. Because of that, Timãozinho needs a victory by more than two goals to qualify for the semifinals of the São Paulo Under-20 Championship.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the my helm detailed the duel below. Check out!

lineup

Diogo Siston should keep the same starting lineup for the important games this season. Therefore, a probable Corinthians has: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Belezi, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Ryan, Matheus Araújo and Keven; Giovane and Cauê.

my helm

Arbitration

Marcelo de Jesus Santos was chosen by the São Paulo Football Federation to lead the match. He will be assisted by Claudenir Donizete Gonçalves da Silva and João Petrucio Marimônio de Jesus dos Santos.

Streaming

The match will be broadcast exclusively on the internet, with three options: o Youtube official of the São Paulo Championship, the Paulistan Play and also the Elevensports.

See more at: Corinthians, Corinthians U-20 and Corinthians x Audax base.