Corinthians vs Grêmio: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

For the hosts, the victory could mean the confirmation of direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores. For the gauchos, the game is worth a lifetime in Serie A.

Grêmio enters the penultimate round in 18th place and, if they lose, will be relegated to the second division.

The setting offers an opportunity for Corinthians revenge after 14 years. In 2007, the teams tied 1-1 in the last round of the Brasileirão, and Corinthians was relegated. At the time, the Grêmio fans did not spare Corinthians from the mockery.

For all that, Itaquera will boil this Sunday. Corinthians did not disclose partial tickets sold, but on Thursday the club’s website reported that there were no more tickets available. The expectation is that more than 45 thousand people will be at the Arena. The Grêmio fans also used up their quota of tickets.

In the first round, Timão won 1-0 in Porto Alegre, with a goal by Jô.

+ Check out the complete Brasileirão table

Alexandre Lozetti analyzes Corinthians vs. Grêmio, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão

Streaming: TV Globo broadcasts with narration by Cleber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro, Casagrande and Salvio Spinola. On SporTV and Premiere, the narration is by Everaldo Marques, and the comments are left by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Timão will have at least three changes in relation to the team that started the duel against Athletico, last Sunday.

Sylvinho has two confirmed absences: right-back Fagner and defensive midfielder Gabriel received the third yellow card in the last match and are suspended.

On the other hand, Corinthians counts on the return of Giuliano, recovered from the injury in his right thigh that kept him from the last three games. It remains to be seen if the 11 shirt will be able to start as a starter.

If Giuliano starts the game, the tendency is for Du Queiroz, who has been starting the field in midfield, to be moved to the right flank. Gabriel’s vacancy should be with Xavier.

Another likely change is the presence of Willian in the starting lineup, replacing Gabriel Pereira. Returning from injury, the shirt 10 entered the last three games.

If these changes are confirmed, Corinthians will have its famous quartet of reinforcements after ten rounds. The last time that Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes played together was on October 13, against Fluminense. In total, they spent just 229 minutes on the field at the same time.

Who is out: Fagner and Gabriel (suspended), Cantillo (muscle injury in the right thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review on the left knee).

Hanging: Gustavo Mosquito, João Victor, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Marquinhos.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Job

3 out of 5 Possible Corinthians squad to face Grêmio — Photo: ge Possible squad for Corinthians to face Grêmio — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Corinthians

Guild – Coach: Vagner Mancini

Vagner Mancini should keep the base of the team that beat São Paulo. An exception is Douglas Costa, suspended for a third yellow card. Jhonata Robert, author of a midfield goal against Tricolor São Paulo, takes the spot in attack. Full-backs Bruno Cortez and Vanderson are back from suspension, but only the first should start. Diogo Barbosa, with a good performance against São Paulo, runs on the outside.

Who is out: Douglas Costa (suspended).

hanging: Borja, Campaz, Darlan, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Geromel, Kannemann, Mateus Sarará, Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Villasanti and Vagner Mancini.

Probable lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

4 out of 5 Probable squad by Grêmio against Corinthians — Photo: ge Probable squad by Grêmio against Corinthians — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Grêmio