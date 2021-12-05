Corinthians x Grêmio: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

Corinthians and Guild face off this Sunday (5), at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena, for the 37th round, the penultimate, of the Brazilian championship.

The clash is decisive for both teams. On the one hand, Timão is looking to secure a spot in next year’s Libertadores group stage. Now the Tricolor gaúcho can no longer lose in the Brasileirão to save themselves from relegation to Serie B next season.

On the Corinthians side, coach Sylvinho has the return of midfielder Giuliano, recovered from an injury to his right thigh, but will have the absences of right-back Fagner and midfielder Gabriel, both suspended for a third yellow card.

As for the Grêmio fans, Douglas Costa is the only casualty, having received the third yellow card in the victory over São Paulo, last Thursday (2).

CORINTHIANS X GRÊMIO

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP).

Date and Time: December 5, 2021, at 4 pm

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (Fifa/RJ) and Daniel do Espírito Santo Parro (Fifa/RJ)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (RJ)

Where to follow: Globo, SportTV and Premiere. Real-Time BID! and in audio in the partnership LANCE!/Voz do Esporte.

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes; Job Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Fagner and Gabriel (suspended); Cantillo (muscle injury in the right thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision in the left knee)

Hanging: João Victor, Mosquito, Marquinhos, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

GUILD

Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez (Diogo Barbosa); Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Campaz, Jhonata Robert and Ferreira; Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini

Embezzlement: Douglas Costa (suspended)

Hanging: Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Geromel, Villasanti, Campaz, Kannemann and Vagner Mancini.