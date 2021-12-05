Crew members accuse Itapemirim of alleged suspension of health insurance

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Crew members accuse Itapemirim of alleged suspension of health insurance 6 Views

Image: Will Recarey / Salvador Bahia Airport


The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) informs that this last Friday, December 3, it sent a letter to Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos in which it questions the company for complaints received from crew members of the alleged suspension of the health plan of Amil Assistência Médica S /THE.

According to the SNA, the crew reported that they would not be able to carry out the consultations or medical exams, which is why they suspect that the plan would be suspended.

The Union asked the ITA to clarify, within a maximum period of two days, the reason why the aeronauts’ health plan would be suspended and what measures will be taken to correct the possible irregularity.

For those who wish to access the letter sent to the airline, the SNA makes the document available for consultation in a pdf file at this link.

In case of doubt, interested parties can get in touch through the Union’s official service channels by clicking here.

Information from the National Aeronauts Union


Graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Post-Graduating in Aeronautical Maintenance Engineering, he has more than 6 years of experience in the technical control area of ​​aeronautical maintenance.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

How does exercise affect our appetite? – International

the fact of doing physical exercises make us hungry afterwards and prone to eating more …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved