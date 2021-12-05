Crew members accuse Itapemirim of alleged suspension of health insurance

Image: Will Recarey / Salvador Bahia Airport





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) informs that this last Friday, December 3, it sent a letter to Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos in which it questions the company for complaints received from crew members of the alleged suspension of the health plan of Amil Assistência Médica S /THE.

According to the SNA, the crew reported that they would not be able to carry out the consultations or medical exams, which is why they suspect that the plan would be suspended.

The Union asked the ITA to clarify, within a maximum period of two days, the reason why the aeronauts’ health plan would be suspended and what measures will be taken to correct the possible irregularity.

Information from the National Aeronauts Union



