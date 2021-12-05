Criminal faction threatens establishment officials in Fortaleza

The owner of a tattoo studio located in the São Gerardo neighborhood of Fortaleza was threatened with death by members of a criminal gang. The intimidations were sent to the businessman’s cell phone this Friday morning, 3, through an instant messaging application. According to him, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, the criminals threatened to burn down the studio and “knock off the heads” of employees and customers if the establishment did not close its doors or change its address.

About the subject

In a sequence of intimidating audios, to which THE PEOPLE had access, the criminal causes panic in the victim by the aggressive and cold tone. “If you don’t close [o estúdio], we’re going to go down there in a little while, break everything and kill everyone in there”, says the man in one of the audios. In a panic, the owner decided to close activities at 4 pm, well before the normal opening hours, which lasted until 8 pm.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Even in the face of threats, the manager reopened the studio’s doors this Saturday, 4, but again worked with reduced hours. “I need to work, I can’t be without income. I’m still very scared. Now I’m going to lower the doors with daylight”, he says.

Still recovering from the scare, the businessman reveals that he has been making plans for a few months to transfer the studio’s address to another neighborhood, a change that should be anticipated as soon as possible after the threats. “I’ve been thinking about it, but now I’m going to do what has to be done to speed it up. I confess that I had only seen this type of situation in the newspapers, I never imagined it could happen to me. It’s all very scary,” he says.

Wanted by THE PEOPLE, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) informed that the case will be investigated by the Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE). The folder reinforces the importance of victims of this type of crime seeking a police unit to register the police report, which can also be done through the Electronic Police (Deletron), at any time or day of the week.

Get access to exclusive content, columnists, and special reports. Click here and sign OP+

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags