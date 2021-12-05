Data suggest that Ômicron escapes vaccines but does not cause severe cases

SAO PAULO — The first data on people infected with the Ômicron variant are beginning to emerge. Although they are still preliminary, with a small number of cases, they may indicate a trend: there is an escape for those who are vaccinated, but the cases tend to be mild.

The data come from Gauteng province, Ômicron’s epicenter in South Africa, and from the United Kingdom. The British Health and Safety Agency reported that, out of a group of 22 cases, only six were unvaccinated and two had unknown vaccination status. In Brazil, it is already known that the first three cases were also people with a complete vaccination schedule. In the US, there is one positive case in a person vaccinated with three doses.

According to geneticist Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory, in Curitiba, it was already clear that the variant escapes natural infection, that is, whoever was previously infected by another Covid variant is not protected against this one. But now information is emerging about the vaccination status of patients.

— Knowing the limitation of the data, both those coming from South Africa and those from England point to the same place: there is also an escape for those who are vaccinated. Apparently, now that three weeks have passed since the detection of Ômicron, the number of serious cases is small and there have been no confirmed deaths. So, preliminary data suggest that people who are vaccinated will not get a serious illness. The things that come together,” says Raskin.

According to the geneticist, in about a week the scenario should become clearer:

— We should know in a week why the results of laboratory studies will come out: convalescent sera, monoclonal antibodies with Ômicron, vaccines against the variant. Viral cultures take time to be ready and analyzed. In addition, we are going to see the evolution of the cases, which are usually defined after between 7 and 10 days.

