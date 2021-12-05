Days after the massacre, US deputy posted a Christmas photo with family sporting guns

WASHINGTON – This Saturday, Thomas Massie, US deputy for the state of Kentucky, posted a photo on his social networks in which he appears with his family celebrating Christmas and bearing guns. Affiliated with the Republican party, Massie posted about 5 days after the country experienced yet another episode of school massacre, which left four young people dead in Oxford, Michigan.

In the image, Massie appears with six family members, each with a different weapon, in front of a Christmas tree. In the publication, the deputy wrote: ‘Merry Christmas! Ps: Santa Claus, please bring ammo’.

The image caused controversy on social media, with users criticizing the publication of the photo and its proximity to the recent massacre in Oxford, Michigan. On November 30, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley entered a city school and shot his classmates. Four young people died and another seven people were injured. The weapon used in the crime was allegedly acquired by Ethan’s parents in a Black Friday purchase, as an early Christmas gift.

Another deputy, Democrat John Yarmuth, who also represents the state of Kentucky, criticized his colleague’s attitude when commenting on the post on Twitter.

“I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole. I’m old enough to remember when the Republicans claimed to be insensitive trying to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy. Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces. as if they had scored a touchdown. Shameful,” wrote Yarmuth.