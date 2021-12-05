Death toll rises to 13 after volcano eruption in Indonesia; 7 people are missing | World

Seven people are still missing and 57 are hospitalized, with 16 in serious condition.
Images posted on social media showed residents fleeing a gigantic cloud of ash shortly after the volcano erupted (see video below).
Residents flee gigantic ash cloud during Indonesia volcano eruption
The eruption was caused by a storm and days of rain – which brought down the lava dome atop the Semeru, Eko Budi Lelono, who heads the country’s geological research center, told The Associated Press. Semeru is 3676 meters high and is the tallest in Indonesia.
According to the AP, Mount Semeru spewed thick columns of ash more than 12,000 meters high. Gas and lava flowed down the slopes of the mound. Several villages were covered in ash.
Photo shows Mount Semeru spewing smoke this Sunday (5), after erupting on Saturday (4). — Photo: Trisnadi/AP
According to the head of the geological agency, the scalding gas and lava flows descended for up to 800 meters to a nearby river.
People were advised to stay within 5 kilometers of the entrance to the volcano’s crater; more than 900 had to be transferred to temporary shelters. A blackout made it difficult to exit.
Photo shows village covered by ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang district, East Java province, Indonesia, this Sunday (5). — Photo: Trisnadi/AP
The debris and lava mixed with the rain formed a thick mud that destroyed the main bridge connecting Lumajang, where the eruption took place, and the neighboring district of Malang, in addition to a smaller bridge.
Some residents who fled to a government shelter near the Lumajang district headquarters said authorities had not given any information about the volcano’s activities.
Photo shows residents inspecting damage to their home in an area affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, on Sunday (5). — Photo: Trisnadi/AP
“Suddenly, everything went dark, the clear afternoon turned to night. A thunderous sound and heat forced us to run to the mosque,” said Fatmah, a resident who fled to a shelter about 5 kilometers from the crater.
“It was a much stronger eruption than in January,” he said, referring to the last time Semeru erupted, leaving no casualties.
Transport Ministry spokeswoman Adita Irawati said her office issued a warning on Saturday for airlines to avoid routes near the volcano. She said flight operations are still proceeding as scheduled and authorities will continue to monitor the situation.
Semeru volcano eruption: incident was on the island of East Java — Photo: g1
Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 270 million inhabitants prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire”.