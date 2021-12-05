Deborah Secco celebrates her daughter Maria Flor’s birthday: ”My greatest gift”

Deborah Secco’s daughter, Maria Flor, turned six and received a beautiful tribute from the owl mother

Day of celebration! Deborah Secco (42) used social media to celebrate another year of her daughter’s life, Mary flower.

The girl, the result of the actress’ relationship with Hugo Moura (31), turned six years old this Saturday, 4, and the owl mother made a point of paying tribute on the web, sharing some photos of the heiress on her Instagram feed.

“Six years ago you arrived to change my life, every day I am amazed at you, Fifi. What a wonderful feeling it is to see you grow, discover the world, learn and be amazed by each new thing”, began Deborah.

Then the actress declared to the birthday girl: “Sometimes I want to guard you and protect you from the world around us, but I know you need to fly. But I will be here guiding you, applauding, loving at all times (even because the personality traits here are fine defined. She flies, a lot!!!). I love you, thank you for being my greatest gift!”, finished.

Secco’s fans congratulated Maria Flor. “A lot of light, health and the best games, beautiful Maria! Congratulations!”, wished the actress Juliana Paiva. “Happy birthday Maria. You deserve the world”, said a follower. “Congratulations to this beautiful princess”, wrote another. “Congratulations, Maria Flor. Best wishes, health, peace and may you shine like your wonderful family”, said a fan.

Check out Deborah Secco’s tribute on her daughter Maria Flor’s birthday:





