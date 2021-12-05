Deborah Secco shows off her daughter’s dream birthday party

Actress Deborah Secco celebrated her daughter’s sixth birthday with a beautiful party

The actress Deborah Secco and her husband, actor Hugo Moura, are celebrating their daughter Maria Flor’s 6th birthday! And to celebrate, the actress held a dream party for the girl!

The theme chosen for Maria Flor’s party was the Pop it Fidget toy. And all the decoration, including the cake and sweets, had this theme. Deborah Secco began by showing little Maria Flor getting ready at home for the celebration. “Here, work has already started… and Lia Freitas always came to save me, we did nails, hair and makeup (by Maria Flor), it’s almost ready, isn’t it, Fifi?”, said the actress.

Afterwards, the actress showed the details of the party and was all praise for the decoration. “Six years of Maria Flor! Think of the emotion of a mother, with a beautiful party like this! It feels like yesterday, but it’s been six birthdays and I still don’t get used to it. They asked to show up close the cake, the sweets…everything is beautiful! One prettier than the other, I’m in love! Look, Maria Flor!”, said the actress.

Deborah Secco he also made a point of declaring himself to his daughter on her sixth birthday. “Six years ago you arrived to change my life, every day I am surprised by you, Fifi. What a wonderful feeling it is to see you grow, discover the world, learn and be amazed by each new thing. Sometimes I want to guard you and protect you from the world around us, but I know you need to fly. But I will be here guiding you, applauding, loving at all times (even because the personality traits here are well defined. She flies, a lot!). I love you, thank you for being my greatest gift!”, said the famous mom.

