Deborah Secco shows off her daughter’s dream birthday party

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 50 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Deborah Secco shows off her daughter’s dream birthday party 0 Views

Actress Deborah Secco celebrated her daughter’s sixth birthday with a beautiful party

The actress Deborah Secco and her husband, actor Hugo Moura, are celebrating their daughter Maria Flor’s 6th birthday! And to celebrate, the actress held a dream party for the girl!

The theme chosen for Maria Flor’s party was the Pop it Fidget toy. And all the decoration, including the cake and sweets, had this theme. Deborah Secco began by showing little Maria Flor getting ready at home for the celebration. “Here, work has already started… and Lia Freitas always came to save me, we did nails, hair and makeup (by Maria Flor), it’s almost ready, isn’t it, Fifi?”, said the actress.

Afterwards, the actress showed the details of the party and was all praise for the decoration. “Six years of Maria Flor! Think of the emotion of a mother, with a beautiful party like this! It feels like yesterday, but it’s been six birthdays and I still don’t get used to it. They asked to show up close the cake, the sweets…everything is beautiful! One prettier than the other, I’m in love! Look, Maria Flor!”, said the actress.

Deborah Secco he also made a point of declaring himself to his daughter on her sixth birthday. “Six years ago you arrived to change my life, every day I am surprised by you, Fifi. What a wonderful feeling it is to see you grow, discover the world, learn and be amazed by each new thing. Sometimes I want to guard you and protect you from the world around us, but I know you need to fly. But I will be here guiding you, applauding, loving at all times (even because the personality traits here are well defined. She flies, a lot!). I love you, thank you for being my greatest gift!”, said the famous mom.

Daughter of Deborah Secco on her sixth birthday

Play Instagram Deborah Secco showing her daughter Maria Flor’s birthday

Deborah Secco showing her daughter's beautiful birthday party

Play Instagram Deborah Secco’s daughter’s birthday party

Tell us what you think!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Trio of villains comments return on CCXP

The doors of the multiverse were completely thrown open on the panel of the Sony …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved