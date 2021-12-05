Dependents on MEIs have several benefits that you can’t even imagine

To help many self-employed people to get out of informality, since 2008 the MEI category (individual micro-entrepreneur) has existed in Brazil. MEI is nothing more than a simple company formed by one person, who owns it, but who may have an employee.

You’ll probably like it too:

Digital PPP will make INSS retirement easier in 2022

Can a retiree who has been MEI have an increase in the benefit?

INSS: death pension benefits grow 70% in 2021

When a person formalizes as a MEI, he earns a CNPJ and has the right to issue invoices and receive INSS benefits. However, what many people don’t know is that children and dependents of MEIs can also earn some social security benefits, such as imprisonment and death benefits.

The reason for this is because MEIs also qualify as individual INSS contributors. Therefore, the rate they pay is 5% of the current minimum wage (that is, R$55).

According to the INSS, the priority of MEI dependents follows this order: (1) MEI spouse or partner, child under 21 years of age, or of any age (if they have a disability); (2) the MEI’s parents; (3) sibling under 21 years of age, or disabled of any age.

Learn about the benefits MEI dependents can earn

pension for death

In the event of the death of the MEI or death declared by the Court, their dependents may be entitled to a pension for death. For this, however, the MEI must have made at least 18 contributions to the INSS. If contributions have been paid, then MEI dependents earn the benefit for 4 months. If the dependent is the MEI’s spouse or partner, then the marriage or stable union must have started at least 2 years before the MEI’s death.

On the other hand, the duration of payment of the benefit in cases of marriage and stable union varies according to the beneficiary’s age. Check the table below with the age groups and their respective times for receiving the benefit.

Under 21 years: receive benefit for 3 years;

From 21 to 26 years of age: receives the benefit for 6 years;

Between 27 and 29 years of age: receives the benefit for 10 years;

From 30 to 40 years of age: receive the benefit for 15 years;

Between 41 and 43 years old: receives the benefit for 20 years;

Finally, if the spouse is 44 years or older, then the pension becomes lifelong.

seclusion allowance

In order to be entitled to the imprisonment allowance, which is paid if the MEI is arrested, the contribution grace period is 24 months. Therefore, during this period, MEI’s dependents receive this benefit.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: pingdao / Shutterstock.com