deposit already made, see when you can withdraw

At the end of August this year, Caixa completed the payment of deposits referring to the FGTS 2020 profit. In short, around 88.6 million people received an apportionment of R$8.1 billion. Below, find out how to check the amount you received in your FGTS. However, there is a rule to perform the withdrawal. Below, check out the details.

Caixa distributed the FGTS profits among the fund’s participants with a positive balance until December 31, 2020. Despite having the forecast to finalize the payment on December 31, the bank finished distributing the amount a week in advance.

Even with the payment of this balance of the FGTS profit, the rules for withdrawing the amounts have not changed. In other words, by law, payment can only be made in the case of dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal, purchase of a home, among others. In addition, it is important to remember that even with the payment this month, the income refers to 2020. In short, for every R$100 in the account, Caixa deposited R$1.86.

How to check the balance?

Citizens can consult the available balance and the amount deposited, in the same way as they check their linked account statement. Thus, it is possible to consult through the FGTS app, Caixa’s website, and Internet Banking (exclusive to bank customers).

In addition, the employee can consult the FGTS balance at the following telephone numbers: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

Through the Caixa website, it is possible to check the balance, using the step-by-step instructions below:

Access the site from the box; Then, enter your NIS or CPF number and click on “Register password”; After that, read the regulation and click on “I accept”; Afterwards, fill in all fields with your personal data; Now, create a password with up to 8 digits, with letters and numbers, and confirm; When doing the above step, you are directed to the login page; Fill in the fields with NIS or CPF, enter the password and click on “Access”. Okay, now you can check your FGTS balance.

How to withdraw FGTS profit?

Although resources are available, workers cannot withdraw them. This is because the FGTS profit can only be released together with other balances, in situations provided for by law. Below, check out which situations it is possible to withdraw:

When temporary contract is terminated;

When the worker reaches the age of 70 years or more;

Company closing;

Those who did not work with a formal contract for at least three years in a row;

To use the money in the purchase, amortization or down payment to acquire a home;

When the holder is going to retire;

In case of unfair dismissal.

