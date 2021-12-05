Diogo gets a surprise declaration of love from Paolla

The five months of romance between Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira have taken the sigh of fans. In today’s edition of “Altas Horas” (Rede Globo), the actress made a surprise appearance with a declaration of love for the artist, who sang the song “Flor de Caña” made in honor of her beloved.

She recorded a surprise video for Serginho Groisman’s attraction, saying she is in love with music, samba and mentioned that the singer is among her newest passions in life.

Look, I came here quickly just to talk about you and me. I’m living a moment of passion. I’ve always been in love with music, I’ve always been in love with samba and who isn’t, right? And I gained a few more passions and one of them is with you on stage. And he presented me with one more song: a song, “Flor de Cane“, A kiss for you and for my love that’s there. Paolla Oliveira.

Surprised, the artist extolled the beauty of the actress with a smile from ear to ear and laughed when saying that he imagined receiving some mention of his beloved in her participation in the global attraction.

It’s spectacular, right? Oh my God.

“She’s a wonderful woman. Congratulations,” singer Lexa said. “Beauty is this love”, said Serginho Groisman. “I was even breathless, Serginho”, confided Diogo Nogueira. “I was going to talk about introspection. Then it appeared randomly, you know?”, the presenter mocked. “Ah, there was nothing agreed, right? Kiss my love, I love you”, declared the samba dancer.

After singing the song, Diogo Nogueira told that the production of the song took place without the actress not even thinking about the present.

It was a surprise, she didn’t know and that’s it. Diogo Nogueira.

The romance

The two took over the relationship in July, during a concert by the singer. It was Mumuzinho who introduced the two — in another presentation, he invited Paolla to come up to where Diogo was and asked if he could tell their story.

To the screams of the audience, he revealed that he promoted a meeting of the couple on FaceTime. “Look what happened”, joked the singer, asking for applause and pulling a “Viva o amor” for Paolla and Diogo.

Recently, Paolla said that the two are “close” to living together: “If when we’re together we don’t live a more intense life, in a little while it’s a show to one side and a soap opera to the other. So it’s all close. Almost a brush teeth together”, said the actress in an interview with her boyfriend to “Fantástico”.