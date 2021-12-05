DJ Ivis appears at a concert in São Paulo and is booed by the audience

DJ Ivis was booed last night during “Noite do Piseiro”, which took place at Estância Alto da Serra, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The musician, who was imprisoned on the charge of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holada, was invited by Tarcisio from Acordeon to go on stage at the event.

In a video that circulates on social media, the audience appears asking him to leave the show. According to the publication’s author, DJ Ivis immediately left the stage after the negative repercussions of his presence.

To see: Tarcisio from Acordeon was putting DJ Ivis on stage at a show yesterday, and the audience booed, so much so that he left immediately. Let it be that way everywhere, because these rotten people will continue to support him… pic.twitter.com/Gt7T8XNBdS — @fllp.📍 (@Fellipe_HFF) December 5, 2021

In addition to “Noite do Piseiro”, DJ Ivis was also present yesterday at “Garota Vip”, by Wesley Safadão, which took place at Sambódromo do Anhembi, in São Paulo. In November, Safadão announced that its new DVD will have a song that carries the DJ’s signature.

Dj Ivis attended the “Girl Vip” in São Paulo Image: Reproduction/Twitter

The artist posed alongside other musicians, such as Orlandinho, Rei do Piseiro, and singer João Gomes, with whom he appears in a recent publication on social networks. “True sense of: whoever works, God helps, his chosen ones always win”, he wrote in caption.

In the comments, João Gomes also made a statement to his friend. “Nice to enjoy around you… see that you’re ok. How many reasons to thank you’ve given me. May God bless you and take care of all your plans. He still has something special in store in his life. His music is good and makes him happy. It is. what the people need. Take care. Father in heaven bless.”

The artist spent almost 4 months in detention after being accused of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. She shared a series of videos on her social networks that showed the artist attacking her with slaps, punches and kicks.

On July 27, the musician was indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará for three crimes: bodily injury, threat and injury in the context of domestic violence. In October, the Justice of the State of Ceará accepted the complaint from the MPCE (Public Ministry of Ceará), and the artist became a defendant for bodily injury and threat — with an aggravating circumstance.

He spoke out on the matter early last month, after leaving prison. “I know I was wrong. But I also know that I can be a better person,” he said.