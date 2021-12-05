Doria maintains the interval reduction for the additional dose against covid-19 for 4 months – Health

At a press conference in New York, Governor João Doria said this Saturday, 4, that São Paulo will maintain the reduction in the period of application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid.

On Thursday, the toucan announced the reduction within a period of five to four months, but a day later the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) asked for a reassessment of the decision.

“São Paulo will follow the guidance of the Scientific Committee, which defines measures to combat the pandemic since the first case of Covid in the state. Anvisa does not have the power to determine and prohibit state decisions”, said the governor. “The Federal Supreme Court recently ratified that it is up to the states to define vaccination and health policies.”

In a note sent to the City of São Paulo this week, Anvisa said it cannot guarantee that the “benefits outweigh the risks” if the booster dose is applied in four months, regardless of the vaccine offered. The Agency also stated that the available data are not yet sufficient for Anvisa’s adoption and reproduction. With the spread of the Ômicron variant, the capital also decided to change the schedule between doses.

Anvisa also warned that the generalized reduction in the interval for the application of the booster dose “may favor the increase and the appearance of unknown adverse reactions”.

The measure is valid for those who took two doses of immunizing Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer. In the case of the Janssen single-dose immunizer, the booster can be received after 2 months.

The government of São Paulo also decided to maintain the mandatory use of masks in view of the new Ômicron variant.

