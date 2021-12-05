Dr. Jairo · 1 in 3 people drink every week and 56% do not assess liver health

More than half, or 55%, of Brazilians over the age of 18 consume alcoholic beverages, with 1 in 3 doing so every week. This is shown in a survey commissioned by the Brazilian Liver Institute (Ibrafig) to Datafolha, in September. Despite the habit, most people do not perform tests to assess liver health – an important precaution, since cirrhosis (chronic inflammation that generates scars that compromise liver function) evolves silently.

The study consulted nearly 2,000 people from the five regions of the country. Among alcohol consumers, 44% reported drinking more than 3 drinks per day/occasion. Of these, 11% consume more than 10 doses/day. By standard serving, we mean 14 g of pure alcohol, which corresponds to 45 ml of spirit, 150 ml of wine, or 1 can of beer. It is worth mentioning that more than 4 drinks (for women) or 5 (for men) per occasion, even if only on weekends, constitute the so-called Heavy Episodic Drinking (BPE), which involves a twice as high risk of cirrhosis.

Covid made alcohol consumption increase

During the pandemic, a survey by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revealed that 17.2% of respondents in Brazil declared an increase in abusive consumption. And, according to data from Fiocruz, 24% of Brazilians who reported feelings of sadness and depression increased their consumption of alcoholic beverages. The most incorporated drinks in this period should have a significant impact on the number of cases of cirrhosis and liver cancer in the country, as warned by doctor Paulo Bittencourt, president of Ibrafig.

According to current research, consumption is highest among younger people. Among Brazilians who consume 3 or more drinks per occasion, 44% are men, a percentage that rises to 49% among men in AB classes. Surveys around the world point to a significant increase in alcohol consumption by women. And this is worrisome, since they are more susceptible to developing cirrhosis and alcoholic hepatitis.

Liver health is neglected

Most respondents by Datafolha know that frequent alcohol consumption is the leading cause of both liver cancer and cirrhosis, but the majority (56%) neglect their health when they say they have never been tested for liver damage related to alcohol consumption .

Bittencourt explains that most people who use alcoholic beverages will not develop these diseases. In addition to abuse, there is individual susceptibility, genetic and environmental factors, such as underlying liver disease, obesity and diabetes, which increase the risk of liver damage from alcohol. But those who exaggerate need to be monitored – for the diagnosis of liver disease tests to assess liver enzymes (blood) are recommended, available in public and private networks.

detox does not solve

The doctor makes another important warning: the Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages cannot be counterbalanced with teas, products detox or drugs called hepatoprotectors . According to Ibrafig, these medications do not protect the liver against the harmful effects of alcohol. Another warning from the specialist is regarding the use of analgesics, which can have their hepatotoxic effects increased when associated with alcohol use.

“The recommendation is for moderate and conscious consumption, within the standards considered safer, for those who do not have liver disease. However, for those who occasionally went over the limit, it is important to compensate for abuse with abstinence from alcohol in the following days, drinking plenty of fluids and eating properly,” warns Bittencourt. For those who have cirrhosis or even fat in the liver, the advice is not to consume alcohol.

Liver Fat, Cirrhosis and Cancer: Understand Better

In the following interview, doctor Paulo Bittencourt provides some detailed information about liver diseases and their causes:

What was the impact of the pandemic on the population’s liver health?

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased alcohol consumption and the frequency of overweight and obesity in the Brazilian population, and should leave as a consequence the subsequent expressive increase in the number of cases of cirrhosis and liver cancer in the coming years in Brazil .

Could you explain a little about liver disease?

Fat in the liver, or steatosis, is an alteration caused by the accumulation of fat droplets inside the liver cell (hepatocyte), which can be caused by excessive alcohol consumption or obesity, physical inactivity and diabetes. It can cause inflammation and damage to liver cells (steatohepatitis), which can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer silently, without the development of any symptoms until serious complications arise that may require liver transplantation. . When it is caused by alcohol consumption, it is called steatosis or alcoholic steatohepatitis, or non-alcoholic or metabolic steatosis or steatohepatitis when associated with obesity, poor nutrition, physical inactivity and diabetes.

How common are these diseases? And is there evidence that they have increased?

Not everyone who consumes alcohol develops liver fat. It is believed that less than 30% of those who abuse alcohol (approximately 18% of the Brazilian population) are at risk of developing the disease. On the other hand, recent data indicate that one third of Brazilians have steatosis or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis due to the exponential growth of obesity and type 2 diabetes in the Brazilian population. Cirrhosis of alcoholic etiology is currently the main indication for liver transplantation in Brazil, and the number of cases of people with cirrhosis secondary to non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is increasing worldwide . It is already the leading cause of cirrhosis requiring liver transplantation in many US states and Mexico. Alcohol and liver fat cirrhosis not associated with alcohol consumption are also important causes of liver cancer, the 5th most frequent type of cancer in Brazil and the third most lethal. It is estimated that around 20,000 people are diagnosed with cirrhosis each year in Brazil and 8,000 develop liver cancer . Currently more than 2,000 liver transplant procedures are performed in the country, mostly for cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Who should take preventive exams? Is requesting them already part of the culture of primary care physicians, in your opinion?

It is recommended that all Brazilians over 40 years of age take the rapid test for hepatitis C, available at any basic health unit, at least once in their lifetime. Liver enzymes – AST and ALT – are tests also available in the SUS that must be requested by any doctor for any individual who abuses alcohol or is overweight, obese or type 2 diabetes . Simple tests such as a platelet count also help, through simple calculations, determine who is at higher risk for fibrosis or cirrhosis. Ibrafig is currently proposing to the Ministry of Health a line of care for cirrhosis and liver cancer aimed at training our professionals in primary care in the prevention and early diagnosis of these diseases.

Do measures such as diets or the use of food supplements that help detoxify the liver work?

There is no miracle diet or detox juice that can improve your liver’s health. For those who have steatosis or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, the best medicine is weight control or loss and physical activity, in addition to a balanced diet that is low in ultra-processed foods, rich in sugar and fat. If fat in the liver is associated with alcohol use, abstinence is best until medical advice is available to assess the extent of liver damage caused by the use of alcoholic beverages. .

To learn more about the subject, follow @tudosobrefigado on social networks or on the website www.ibrafig.org.br.