Driver dies when car overturns on stream in Contagem – Gerais

Car overturned in stream (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

A 76-year-old man died this Saturday morning (4/12), when his car overturned on Avenida Prefeito Gil Diniz Jnior, in Contagem, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Check the exact time of the accident:

According to the Fire Department, the vehicle went over the wall and fell into the stream. According to Lieutenant Leonardo Botelho, from the Fire Department, the vehicle was on a perpendicular road along the creek and instead of making a curve, it went straight and fell.

At first, witnesses reported that there were two victims, but with the arrival of the military, only one was confirmed. Relatives of the man who attended the crash site said he was 76 years old.

The man’s body was trapped in the hardware and was removed by firefighters from the 2nd Battalion. According to Lieutenant Leonardo Botelho, there was difficulty in removing the body. “The difficulties at the location were that the victim was under the vehicle. First, as the death had already been verified, we awaited the expert work and as soon as the location was cleared for us to remove the victim, in death, we we did. We need to raise the vehicle to be able to withdraw the victim,” explained the military officer.