Eduardo Leite welcomes Moro in RS and talks about “open channel”

After being defeated in the PSDB's presidential candidacy, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, met with the pre-candidate of Podemos to Planalto, the former judge and former Minister of Justice, Sergio Moro, this Saturday morning, 4.







Eduardo Leite said he discussed with Sérgio Moro the ‘importance of building political convergences’. Photo: Podes/Disclosure/Estadão

In a publication on his social networks, Leite highlighted that the “channel is open” for the creation of “an alternative” for the country. The meeting took place at Palácio Piratini, seat of the government of Rio Grande do Sul. The winner of the tucanas, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, has also indicated that he should meet with Moro, as part of a rapprochement between the two parties.

This Saturday's publication reinforces statements given in an interview with state this week, in which the state governor asked his party and Doria to build an alliance to defeat President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 elections.





In addition to Moro and Leite, federal deputy Renata Abreu, national president of Somos, participated in the meeting. Photo: Podes/Disclosure/Estadão

Leite also stated that the conversation involved the fight against inequalities, the recovery of the economy and the “building of political convergences to face the real life problems of Brazilians”.

Podemos also released a note about the meeting at the Piratini Palace, highlighting a conversation about “the challenges of building a fair Brazil for all”. The national president of Podemos, federal deputy Renata Abreu, also participated in the meeting.

This Saturday, the party holds the State Convention in Rio Grande do Sul and joins several leaders, such as federal deputy Maurício Dziedricki.

In addition to the event in Rio Grande do Sul, Moro is going to tour the country this week to promote his autobiographical book. He goes to Recife (PE), Curitiba (PR), São Paulo (SP) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).