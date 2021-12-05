Election in Avaí: The wind of democracy that blew strong in the Ressacada stadium last Saturday

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Election in Avaí: The wind of democracy that blew strong in the Ressacada stadium last Saturday 5 Views

It was the celebration of democracy, of the feeling of “belonging” to its fans. In an election marked by civility, with each vote the hope of a stronger and more solid club.

Team that worked on the election. Making history. – Photo: Alceu Atherino/Avaí FCTeam that worked on the election. Making history. – Photo: Alceu Atherino/Avaí FC

A HISTORICAL SATURDAY IN THE OVERSEAS

Saturday was a historic day. Not only for Avaí, but also for football in Santa Catarina. The Democracy Party at the Ressacada Stadium was one of complete harmony, peace and civility. From an early age, as soon as voting began, avaianos of all ages and generations fulfilled their commitment and obligation to the club’s future. In every vote, the hope of seeing a better, stronger club. Among the voters – and the candidates -, the certainty that whatever the result in the poll, the next day would be different. The wind of democracy that blew strong in the South of the Island, is the certainty that the club from then on no longer has an owner. He becomes the partners, the fans. The feeling of “belonging” is undoubtedly the legacy – and the pride – that the election leaves for the institution Avaí Futebol Clube.

Former president Nereu do Vale Pereira, at the age of 93, was the first to vote. Applause and emotion in the Ressacada – Photo: Alceu Atherino/Avaí FCFormer president Nereu do Vale Pereira, at the age of 93, was the first to vote. Applause and emotion during the Hangover – Photo: Alceu Atherino/Avaí FC
Time of counting of votes – Photo: Alceu Ahterino/Avaí FCMoment of counting of votes – Photo: Alceu Ahterino/Avaí FC

ALSO READ: Júlio Heerdt is the new president of Avaí. CLICK HERE

Join the group and receive the main news
of the sport of Santa Catarina and Brazil in the palm of your hand.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Felipe Melo will be Fluminense’s highest paid athlete; see the values

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras With the departure of Palmeiras defined, Felipe Melo, 38, has …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved