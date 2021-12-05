Election in Avaí: The wind of democracy that blew strong in the Ressacada stadium last Saturday

It was the celebration of democracy, of the feeling of “belonging” to its fans. In an election marked by civility, with each vote the hope of a stronger and more solid club.

A HISTORICAL SATURDAY IN THE OVERSEAS

Saturday was a historic day. Not only for Avaí, but also for football in Santa Catarina. The Democracy Party at the Ressacada Stadium was one of complete harmony, peace and civility. From an early age, as soon as voting began, avaianos of all ages and generations fulfilled their commitment and obligation to the club’s future. In every vote, the hope of seeing a better, stronger club. Among the voters – and the candidates -, the certainty that whatever the result in the poll, the next day would be different. The wind of democracy that blew strong in the South of the Island, is the certainty that the club from then on no longer has an owner. He becomes the partners, the fans. The feeling of “belonging” is undoubtedly the legacy – and the pride – that the election leaves for the institution Avaí Futebol Clube.

