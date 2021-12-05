Embraer sells 10 electric aircraft to company from Australia – News

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Embraer sells 10 electric aircraft to company from Australia – News 0 Views

THE Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s urban air mobility arm, announced a partnership with Australian helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation to develop the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia.

Nautilus has ordered ten Eve Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate at tourist attractions in Queensland, North Oceania.

The first flights over the Great Barrier Reef, one of the iconic spots in the region, are scheduled for 2026.

The Morris Group is committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2030 in all of its businesses, says the company’s CEO, Chris Morris, in a note.

Eve President and CEO Andre Stein said sustainable tourist travel, with low-noise, zero-emission flights is a great use case for the company’s solutions.

In addition to aircraft, Eve also provides air traffic management software with the expertise of Embraer and Atech, another subsidiary of the Embraer Group.

Tom Cruise records new airplane stunts for ‘Mission Impossible’

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Lotofácil puts a R$1.5 million prize at stake; check how to bet

Lotofácil puts into play an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million in the draw that …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved