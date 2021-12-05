Embraer sells 10 electric aircraft to company from Australia – News

THE Eve Urban Air Mobility, Embraer’s urban air mobility arm, announced a partnership with Australian helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation to develop the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem in Australia.

Nautilus has ordered ten Eve Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate at tourist attractions in Queensland, North Oceania.

The first flights over the Great Barrier Reef, one of the iconic spots in the region, are scheduled for 2026.

The Morris Group is committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2030 in all of its businesses, says the company’s CEO, Chris Morris, in a note.

Eve President and CEO Andre Stein said sustainable tourist travel, with low-noise, zero-emission flights is a great use case for the company’s solutions.

In addition to aircraft, Eve also provides air traffic management software with the expertise of Embraer and Atech, another subsidiary of the Embraer Group.

Tom Cruise records new airplane stunts for ‘Mission Impossible’