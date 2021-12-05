Eruption of volcano in Indonesia leaves at least 13 dead – 05/12/2021

The number of people killed rose to 13 after the eruption of the Semeru volcano, on the island of Java, Indonesia, reported the country’s Disaster Mitigation Agency on Sunday (5). Only two of them have been identified so far, according to Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the agency.

Also according to Muhari, at least 98 people were injured, including two pregnant women, and another 902 were evacuated from the region. Of the total number of injuries, at least 35 people needed to be hospitalized for burns, according to the agency.

The eruption occurred around 3:30 pm on Saturday (local time, 5:30 am EDT) and covered several villages around the mountain with ash. Dozens of residents fled their homes after a huge cloud of smoke covered buildings in the area.

Semeru, which is more than 3,600 meters above sea level, is one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. It had already erupted in January this year, but left no casualties.

Indonesia is located in the region dubbed the Pacific Circle of Fire, a very active seismic zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet, causing a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

