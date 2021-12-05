Eruption of volcano in Indonesia leaves at least 14 dead – 05/12/2021 – World

The eruption of the Semeru volcano in Indonesia killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, the country’s disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) reported on Sunday (5), as search teams searched for victims in a landscape covered by dense layers of ash.

At 3,600 meters high, the highest mountain on the island of Java spewed towers of ash and clouds of heat this Saturday (4), which covered nearby villages in the eastern part of the province and caused people to flee in panic. The eruption damaged a strategic bridge connecting Lumajang to the city of Malang, as well as destroying buildings.

According to data released to the press by a BNPB official this Sunday, more than 50 people were injured and 1,300 had to leave their homes.

Most of the injured suffered burns.

In the Sumberwuluh area, thick ash covered the damaged houses as volunteers tried to drive away motorists who wanted to return to their homes, a Reuters witness said.

In an arid landscape covered in ash, it was possible to visualize scenes such as houses almost completely submerged and a truck with only the upper part of the driver’s cabin visible.

Some villagers fleeing their homes managed to bring cattle with them, but a dead cow was left lying on its side on the ground. Fallen gray trees are on the roads, the witness said.

Other obstacles include heavy rocks and hot volcanic sediments that are limiting movement, a BNPB official says.

Taufiq Ismail Marzuqi, a Lumajang resident and volunteer, told Reuters the rescue efforts were “terrible” because of the broken bridge and the inexperience of the volunteers. The eruption also left ten people trapped in mines near the volcano.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered authorities to find and treat the wounded, the secretary of state said.

Semeru began emitting lava flows near its rivers recently, and the country’s volcanology center has warned people not to go near it since Wednesday, the politician said.

The Indonesian Ministry of Transport said on Sunday that there were no interruptions in flights, although pilots were warned to be aware of clouds of ash.

Semeru is one of nearly 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which had already erupted in January this year, leaving no casualties.

The Asian country extends across the Pacific Circle of Fire, a highly active seismic zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet, generating a greater number of earthquakes and volcanoes. This Sunday (5), for example, Indonesia registered an earthquake of magnitude 6, in the north of Halmahera, 2,000 km from Semeru. There were no victims.

The country’s deadliest volcanic eruption in recent years has been on Mount Merapi, near the densely populated city of Yogyakarta in central Java. The volcano erupted in late 2010, killing more than 350 people.