everything that happened at the end of Chapter 2

This Saturday (4), the closure of the Chapter 2 of Fortnite and thousands of fans following the story of the battle royale from epic Games.

THE EVENT

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

To recap, the last chapter of the Fortnite was marked by the alien invasion theme, with cubes and the imposing presence of the Cube Queen. Once the 10-minute countdown of the closing event has ended, the Cube Queen he let out his malevolent laugh, which echoed throughout the Island.

Players were given weapons to shoot a small horde of monsters of Cubiverse, but soon an alarm went off: a Queen’s Pyramid flashed and opened a portal.

The portal has released a legion of guardians to attack players.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

After that, the monsters were abducted by the blue cube and the game switched to a scene showing the agent jones, arrested and subjected to an experiment in a laboratory at the Female doctor lone, who betrayed the players at the end of last season.

Image: Disclosure/EpicGames

It didn’t take long for the Foundation, interpreted by Dwayne Johnson the Rock, appeared and rescued the game’s hero. With the rescue, players had to run and follow the Foundation’s orders to blow up the Mothership and get out to safety before a Guardian breached the site’s protective barrier.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

With the ship exploded and everyone floating in the open sea, the Cube Queen furious, she was forced to close the portal and leave, creating an explosion that caused the Isle of Fortnite to completely vertical and flip upside down.

Image: Reproduction/Twitter/@Traiinbe

Now, the new Fortnite Chapter will be based on exploring and playing on the new side of the Island, never seen before.

WHEN DOES FORTNITE COME BACK?

Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Now the Fortnite shows only the player floating in the sea. It is not possible to move and do nothing. This happens to game transition between chapters 2 to 3.

There is no timer indicating when the new chapter will be playable, but it is believed that in next week will already be open, with another opening concert to surprise fans.

