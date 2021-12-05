Ex of Marília Mendonça gets emotional when receiving a surprise from the singer’s family

Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, was thrilled to receive a surprise tribute from the singer’s family at a concert in Brasília on Friday night (3). Taking the stage for the first time since the tragic death of Mendonça, which will complete a month this Sunday (5), the countryman was surprised by the presence of Gustavo, brother of his former partner, who is also a musician, along with his duo, Dom Vittor .

Ruth Moreira, mother of the singer and grandmother of Leonardo – son of Huff and Mendonça – left a video wishing the artist success, which was shown on screen on stage. With tears, he joined Gustavo and Dom Vittor for the presentation. Murilo also sang songs by Marília, such as “De Quem é a Culpa”.

After the show, the country singer thanked him on social networks, posting videos on his Instagram account. On several occasions, both the singer and Marília Mendonça’s mother claimed to have maintained a close bond, even after the fatality, and that they intend to participate equally in the creation of Leonardo, who is only two years old.

Singer Marília Mendonça died on November 5 of this year, in a plane crash in the Piedade de Caratinga region, in Minas Gerais. The accident left four other victims: producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot.