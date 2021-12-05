Ex of Marília Mendonça gets emotional when receiving a surprise from the singer’s family

Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, was thrilled to receive a surprise tribute from the singer’s family at a concert in Brasília on Friday night (3). Taking the stage for the first time since the tragic death of Mendonça, which will complete a month this Sunday (5), the countryman was surprised by the presence of Gustavo, brother of his former partner, who is also a musician, along with his duo, Dom Vittor .

Ruth Moreira, mother of the singer and grandmother of Leonardo – son of Huff and Mendonça – left a video wishing the artist success, which was shown on screen on stage. With tears, he joined Gustavo and Dom Vittor for the presentation. Murilo also sang songs by Marília, such as “De Quem é a Culpa”.

After the show, the country singer thanked him on social networks, posting videos on his Instagram account. On several occasions, both the singer and Marília Mendonça’s mother claimed to have maintained a close bond, even after the fatality, and that they intend to participate equally in the creation of Leonardo, who is only two years old.

Murilo Huff received Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça. on her first show after the singer’s death / Reproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça’s mother. Ruth Moreira, left a tribute to Huff / Reproduction/Instagram

Singer Marília Mendonça died on November 5 of this year, in a plane crash in the Piedade de Caratinga region, in Minas Gerais. The accident left four other victims: producer Henrique Ribeiro, the singer’s uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot.

  • 1 in 9

    The plane Marília Mendonça was on crashed in Piedade de Caratinga, in the Rio Doce Valley, in the west of Minas Gerais

    Credit: Disclosure / Military Police of Minas Gerais

  • two in 9

    Marília Mendonça and four other people were on the plane: the pilot, the copilot, a producer and an advisor

    Credit: Disclosure / Military Police of Minas Gerais

  • 3 in 9

    The Fire Department of Minas Gerais received the call around 3:30 pm for the aircraft, which fell into a watercourse, near an access road on the BR-474

    Credit: Reproduction/Facebook

  • 4 in 9

    Fire Department works at the scene of the accident

    Credit: Disclosure/Fire Department of Minas Gerais

  • 5 in 9

    Minas Gerais Civil Police works at the scene of the accident

    Credit: Reproduction/Minas Gerais Civil Police

  • 6 in 9

    Fire Department works at the scene of the accident

    Credit: Disclosure/Fire Department of Minas Gerais

  • 7 in 9

    Fire Department remains working overnight at the accident site

    Credit: Disclosure/Fire Department of Minas Gerais

  • 8 in 9

    Fire Department remains working overnight at the accident site

    Credit: Disclosure/Fire Department of Minas Gerais

  • 9 in 9

    plane after accident

    Credit: Disclosure/Fire Department of Minas Gerais

