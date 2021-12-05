Ex of Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff gets emotional with the surprise of the singer’s brother in her show

In his first show after the death of singer Marília Mendonça, with whom he had a relationship of almost four years and a one-year-old son – also singer Murilo Huff was surprised at his first show after the accident that killed his ex-girlfriend.

Murilo performed at Modesto Bar, inside Mané Garrinha Stadium, in Brasília (DF), received a surprise from Marília’s brother, João Gustavo, accompanied by Dom Vittor, with whom he forms a country duo, who took to the stage at the time. of the show.

One of the singer’s team members interrupted the presentation to announce the duo’s entry. “We want to disrupt your show a little bit and bring two people to this stage. They came to honor you at this very important moment,” he said.

Huff was moved by the presence of his former brother-in-law and the two embraced on stage. The two were applauded by the fans who witnessed the moment. On Instagram, he declared himself to both of them. “Thanks for the surprise my brothers, I love you!”, he said.

During the show, a video of Marília’s mother, her former mother-in-law Ruth Moreira, was also shown. “Hi Murilo. I’m stopping by to say I’m a great admirer of your work and to wish you all the success in the world. May God light your paths, God light your projects,” Ruth said in a video shown on the big screen . Murilo also thanked the message via social media. “Thank you for always being there even from afar! I love you.”

On Friday (3), he made a post on Twitter commenting on his return to the stage. He informed him that he was already on his way to the venue. “Today is the day to take another step on the road called moving forward. It won’t be easy, I know, but it’s not impossible either. Let’s go with Faith in GOD,” said the singer.

The singer’s schedule already has shows scheduled until December 31, which will be in Goiânia (GO). This Saturday (4), it’s the turn of Curupi (TO). Murilo Huff will also visit cities in Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná throughout the month.

One month

This Sunday (5) marks a month after the plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais, which killed Marília Mendonça, pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, producer Henrique Ribeiro, known as “Henrique Bahia” and the singer’s advisor and uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias.

The wake of Marília and her uncle took place the following day, November 6, at Goiânia Arena, to the commotion of friends, family and professional partners of the singer. The burial was at the Parque Memorial Cemetery, also in Goiânia.

The country duo Dom Vittor and Gustavo announced this Friday (3) that they are preparing a concert tour in January 2022 with a repertoire of authorial songs and the main successes of Marília’s career, in addition to a DVD production. “We are, indeed, going to pay homage to my sister. We are preparing something very cool,” stated Gustavo in an interview with O Globo newspaper.

On Friday (3), the duo released the song “Calculista”, composed by the two brothers and performed only in the duo’s lives with the participation of Marília.