Expert says infections are mild in South African children – News

Increased hospitalizations among children during the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa, driven by the Ômicron variant of coronavirus, should not generate panic, because the symptoms have been mild, said a health authority this Saturday (4).

A high number of hospitalizations of children with Covid-19 last month in Tshwane, a metropolitan area that includes the capital, Petroria, has raised concerns that the new Ômicron could be more dangerous to children than other variants.

Scientists have yet to identify any relationship and say that other factors may have influenced this increase.

Ntsakisi Maluleke, a public health specialist in Gauteng province, which includes Tshwane and the country’s largest city, Johannesburg, told Reuters that of 1,511 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 at provincial hospitals, 113 were younger than 9 years old. , a greater proportion than that seen in other waves of infections.

“We are reassured by medical reports that children have mild infections,” he said in an interview, adding that health officials and scientists are investigating what is leading to more hospitalizations among children and that he expects more clarification in two weeks.

As only a small percentage of positive tests for Covid-19 in South Africa are sent for genome sequencing, authorities still do not know which variants the hospitalized children were infected with.