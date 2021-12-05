Factory invests R$ 100 million and should generate 400 jobs in Itajub – Economy

The company has 14 thousand m2 built and was designed with expansion in mind (photo: Aurlio Alves/publication)

A company in Itajub, in the south of Minas, invested R$ 100 million and should generate 400 jobs direct and indirect until the end of 2022. The Raymundo da Fonte Group already employs 114 employees. This Saturday (4/12) the company held the official opening ceremony of the Minas Gerais unit.

According to a spokesperson for the Raymundo da Fonte group, the factory is already operating in the city and has the capacity to produce up to 500 thousand cases of sanitary water per month. “This represents around 20% of the group’s entire sanitary water production,” he says.

Unit has the capacity to produce up to 500 thousand boxes of sanitary water per month (photo: Aurlio Alves/publication)

Itajub has industry as one of its main economic activities, which accounts for 32% of the wealth generated in the municipality, as shown by IBGE. The unit received a total of R$ 100 million and chose the city to invest. The factory has been driving the economy of the entire South of Minas, one of the fastest growing regions in the state.

“Itajub was the city in Minas Gerais designed for our expansion for several reasons, including the strategic location, connecting the Northeast and Southeast of the country and enabling the growth of our logistics network in the country”, explains the superintendent director of Raymundo da Fonte , Hisbello de Andrade Lima Neto.

The unit has 14 thousand m2 built and was designed with future expansion in mind. In the southern city of Minas Gerais, it has already generated 114 direct jobs in the first stage of implementation. The goal, according to the company, is to exceed 400 direct and indirect jobs by the end of 2022.

“Around 90% of workers are residents of Itajub or municipalities in the region. Indirectly, the factory should also impact the production chain of local suppliers, technical labor and small companies in the vicinity of the municipality. All employees underwent integration into the company’s culture and technical training to adapt to the company’s industrial quality standards”, says the press office.

Company chose Itajub to invest R$100 million (photo: Aurlio Alves/publication)

According to the press office, the industry was certified by the Great Place To Work (GPTW) as an excellent place to work and also has a varied portfolio of products, made up of leading brands in the market. “In all, there are more than 330 items for cleaning, personal hygiene, condiments and insecticides, which since 1946 have been part of the Brazilian family. All of them are sold by the distribution center, associated with the factory.”

The group explains that it has set up a logistical system to ensure agility and quality in the distribution and supply of products. “This makes delivery faster and supply more efficient in the shelves of the markets of Minas Gerais and So Paulo”, completes the superintendent director.

The opening event took place this Saturday (4/12) and was attended by the Secretary of Economic Development of the Government of Minas Gerais, Fernando Passalio, the Mayor of Itajub, Christian Gonalves, the directors of the Pernambuco group, in addition to other local authorities.