Falls or arrives with chances in the last round: Grêmio plays his life against Corinthians | Guild

It will be the most tense 90 minutes in Grêmio’s recent history. More than the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores or knockout games. Tricolor may be relegated to Serie B at Brasileirão at the end of the clash with Corinthians, at 16:00 this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

A defeat takes away Grêmio’s chances of remaining in the Brazilian elite in 2022. A draw could mean relegation on Monday, depending on the results of Juventude and Cuiabá in the round. And it is not seen as a good result by Tricolor. The goal is to get the three points.

At stake is all the planning for the next season, some reputations with fans, the pride of being well managed and recently victorious, millions and millions in revenue in 2022.

– I see the fans demonstrating for the fall of Grêmio. You are seeing the sociological phenomenon, a big one is falling. It is natural that people make this demonstration when they see a great melting, especially a great one that has had in the last five, six years, enormous achievements not only in the field, but outside – said President Romildo Bolzan, present in São Paulo.

Grêmio seeks victory against Corinthians — Photo: Eduardo Moura

A Grêmio victory, then yes, leaves everything to the last round, when the Gauchos face Atlético-MG already champions and three days before the final of the Copa do Brasil. The recent backstage moves are for the club to stay alive.

The group of athletes used on a daily basis is almost complete in São Paulo, with the exception of Elias, Pedro Lucas and goalkeepers Felipe and Adriel. Even Douglas Costa, suspended, accompanies the delegation.

The report is that the atmosphere improved after the arrival of Vagner Mancini and took a bigger turn this week, with the changes in the group, after the dismissal of seven players. Not exactly for who left, but for the message that passed.

We are all working to win. It’s what gives good expectation, chance. We are working hard in this direction, the group of players is very closed, the technical committee closed. Is it delicate? IT’S. Pass through victory. There is no other solution for us” — Romildo Bolzan, president of the Grêmio

Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura

In São Paulo, President Romildo Bolzan Júnior is joined by two of the six Grêmio vice-presidents, Paulo Luz and Guto Peixoto. The other four, Marcos Herrmann, Duda Kroeff, Claudio Oderich and Adalberto Preis, did not travel with the delegation.

In addition to the two vices, other members of the management in positions in the base categories and on the Deliberative Council are present for the match that may determine the drop to Series B.

The atmosphere will be hostile – Corinthians fans want revenge for the 2007 relegation. Even more so after the statements last Thursday, when coach Vagner Mancini said that Corinthians fans did not play and soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão even spoke about his rivals ” cheer for the Grêmio”. Tickets for Corinthians and Grêmio fans are sold out.

– Grêmio aims to have a chance to escape in the last match. Each has its goals. The game has a peculiarity that has not been seen for a long time. We’re deciding what we’re deciding and they’re in a more relaxed situation, but it’s also important. Professionalism will prevail, it will not contaminate the game, it will be a rational, professional game, each one trying to pursue what they want in the championship – minimized Bolzan.

On the field, Grêmio should have Cortez’s return on the left flank, even for the safeguard of not being too exposed and suffering a goal from Timão. The other change in the team is Jhonata Robert on the right wing in Douglas Costa’s vacancy. The rest of the team follows the same victory over São Paulo.