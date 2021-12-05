Farewell to Abloh, a design visionary who knew how to create his own destiny – Culture

Loss week for the world of fashion worldwide. Virgil Abloh, artistic director of the men’s line at Louis Vuitton and founder of the disruptive luxury brand Off-White, he died of cancer at age 41. “Creative genius, visionary and one of today’s best cultural communicators” were the words Michael Burke, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton, one of the world’s most valuable luxury brands, used to describe Abloh, who had held the position for three years .

Unanimity among his peers in the extremely competitive world of fashion, Abloh was recognized for having opened a new space for streetwear in the traditional European circuit of luxury brands. His antenna for connecting and communicating pop culture through his work in fashion was the foundation that paved his successful trajectory.

The stylist was born in Rockford, suburb of Chicago. Son of Ghanaian immigrants, he studied engineering at his father’s will, but he had the fashion, O hip hop, the aesthetics of skateboard it’s the graphite as your subjects of interest. In a recent video, Abloh talks about “the ability to create your own destiny”, which says a lot about the challenges in the story of his own life.

KANYE WEST. The boy raised in suburban Chicago worked in a t-shirt store until he was hired by the American rapper Kanye West, with whom he remained for ten years as personal creative director, taking advantage of every opportunity with intelligence, hard work and focus to open a path for his community in the world of fashion. In 2012 he founded his own brand, Off-White, using versatility in all aspects of this construction, including fluid communication on social media.

In a recent interview with the model Naomi Campbell, Abloh said he never imagined becoming a recognized stylist, as no one in the field looked like him. Owner of a unique talent, he changed this reality and was acclaimed when he stepped onto the catwalk after his first fashion show in front of Louis Vuitton, in June 2018. The collection’s success was immediate and the male universe gained new contours. A more informal way of dressing was designed by the stylist and adopted by the entire market, immediately influenced by this look.

LEGACY. A posthumous presentation, which took place this week in Miami, US U.S, reinforces the potency of its legacy. Under the name “Virgil was here” (in Portuguese, “Virgil was here”), the brand honored the stylist with a collection that is a perfect example of the artistic director’s work. The show clearly presented street culture in perfect synchrony with the traditions and heritage of the iconic French fashion house. All punctuated by cheerful elements and innovative shapes.

We say goodbye to Virgil Abloh with the certainty that his legacy in fashion has opened up new opportunities for a whole generation of young people who can now be sure that there is a solid space for plurality.