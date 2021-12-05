Farm 13: Mileide appeals to Solange involving Wesley Naughty, and comes out in defense of the ex: “Honor the pants”; watch

Mileide Mihaile took advantage of the “Chocolate Party” of “A Fazenda 13” to settle accounts with Solange Gomes this Saturday (4). The two had an ugly fight hours before, when the ex-“Banheira do Gugu” brought up the name of Wesley Safadão. Mihaile demanded that her ex-husband not be cited again, and even came to his defense.

The trigger for the conversation was a DR between Solange and Rico Melquiades, in which the model asked that her past in the painting of Gugu Liberato not be a reason for jokes. Mileide took the opportunity to make the same request to the woman. “Sun, can I ask you something then? Since you’re asking not to talk about the bathtub [do Gugu]. So we can fight, fight, do everything, but we don’t talk about my son’s father. It might be?”, she began.

Mihaile made a deal so that Safadão would not be involved in the story. “I never mentioned the bathtub. That’s all I ask of you, you can tell me everything about me, but it doesn’t talk about my son’s father. Fine? It might be?”she cried, kneeling in front of Solange. “I just said one thing…”, tried to justify Gomes, which was soon interrupted. “I never talked about your past, I never talked about your history, I never talked about you outside, but it doesn’t talk about my son’s father”, completed the Maranhense.

Solange continued to defend herself: “I only said it for a reason, there was a reason”. But Mileide did not accept. “There is no single reason”, she said. “No, Sol, a deal is a deal”, agreed Aline Mineiro. “A deal is a deal, I’ll never talk about your past, I’ll respect your story until the end, bathroom or shower, it doesn’t matter, I won’t talk”, promised Mileide. “I just said [da pensão] because you said: ‘I’m not going to stand here fighting over R$20,000’”, explained Gomes. “I’m not really going”, reinforced Mihaile. Watch the video below:

Later, in a conversation with MC Gui, Mileide made it clear that she cannot support herself with the pension received by her 11-year-old son Yhudi. She even defended Wesley for not letting the boy lack anything. “I am a single mother to this day and I am the pillar of an entire family. Not just my son, because he has a father, a father who honors the pants he wears. His father honors the pants he wears. As a father, I have nothing to say about him, but my life and my family, back in Maranhão, need me like never before. She doesn’t know anything about my life”, he stated.

“She doesn’t even know a third of the mass”, Mihaile said, indignant with the situation provoked by Sol, who suggested that the pedestrians would be “kidding ass” Mileide just for having a child with Safadão. “Hurting the person at this level doesn’t have to. It is not necessary. Let’s follow. I was rooting for her!”, added the influencer.

(TV RECORD // PLAY PLUS)#A Farm13 #The farm

🔥 Mileide talks with MC Gui ç. Mileide: “I’m a single mother to this day and I’m the pillar of an entire family. Not just my son, because he has a father who honors the pants he wears.

+ pic.twitter.com/LNaeP5LjTN — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) December 4, 2021

In another moment, in a conversation with Rico Melquiades, Mileide spoke again that he never commented on pension. She even revealed that she will give all of the pension money to her son Yhudi when he comes of age. “For God’s sake, friend! My son, when he turns 18, he will say: ‘Mother, did you do this?’ Made! When he looks at it, it’ll be tim-tim by tim-tim in his account”, he pointed out.

Again, Mileide said that she is the one who supports the house, without using her ex-husband’s money. “I never supported my life on my son’s pension. Go there. 18 years old: ‘Son, what do you want to do?’ It will be the honor of my life. Because my house, my life, I’m the one who supports”, she defended herself. The farmer of the week agreed: “You’re here because you have to. Rich is your ex, you are not. You f*ck like a c*ck”.

Without mentioning Safadão’s name, the peoa praised the musician again. “He honors the pants he wears, because he never missed anything for his son. Everything he does for his son is there, kept for his son”, she mentioned, explaining that she needs the money from the reality show. “I’m here for me and my family”, justified. Watch: