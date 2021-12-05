Farm 13: Sthe suggests having groped Dynho Alves and reveals details of an intimate pool scene: “Three times”; watch

If there’s one thing we love about reality shows, it’s that almost nothing goes unnoticed by the public… At dawn this Sunday (5), Sthefane Matos suggested having made a closer contact with Dynho Alves, in “A Fazenda 13”. In a conversation with Aline Mineiro, the girl admitted that the situation with the funkeiro may have resulted in problems in her relationship outside the house – which is true.

Aline entered confinement married while Sthe was engaged. But the pair interpreted that this may have changed, due to their approach to other pedestrians. “I’m on the street, right?! I don’t have a home anymore, I don’t have a family. You’ll have to live together”, said Matos, who soon brought to light his concern with a scene that took place in the pool. “Can’t you see in the pool, right?”she asked.

“If you could see it, do you think they would zoom in?”asked Aline, saying it would be unnoticeable. “It was a thing [encostando], to reach the wall?”, wanted to know Mineiro. “Yes”, Sthe said, about the moment that made her tense. “Oh yeah, I thought it was worse”, replied the ex-panicat. However, the woman from Bahia confessed: “But was [pior] also”.

🎬Credits:

(TV RECORD // PLAY PLUS)#The farm

👀 Aline and Sthe talk in codes.

Suspicious conversation. And there are “they” in the middle. Stefane says he no longer has a home or family.

They try to find out if cameras caught and so on

Aline: “My situation is worse than yours,

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/Mx2EADMpBj — 𝓔𝓾 ✍️ (@Me_simplement) December 5, 2021

The two laughed at the context they were in, fearing the plight of their relationships outside the house. “Girlfriend, I can only laugh because it’s hopeless”, commented Aline. “You know that, on the day, if we go to the final and none of them come, we already know why”, joked Sthe, suggesting that their partners might not even show up at the end of the program. “That I’ll take about 7 hours to review, I know I will”, mentioned Mineiro, who is married to Leo Lins.

Shortly thereafter, speaking of codes, Sthe cited a pool scene with Dynho. On social media, viewers suggested that she had touched the pawn’s penis. “I’m worried about ‘cinapi’ day (pool code)“, told the influencer. “Are you worried about this?”asked Aline. “I could see”, replied Matos. “But I didn’t understand very well”said the ex-panicat, making a gesture as if she were touching something. “Away from the sheep house?”she asked. Sthe detailed: “No, towards the sheep house”.

It was then that the influencer assumed: “I ran my hand over the sheep”. But Aline tried to reassure her. “Oh, that’s it? He ran his hand over the sheep… Ah, but it bumped, it touched, you can’t see it. It can bump, it can pull over”, returned the paulista. But the situation went further. “But three times bump?”, confessed Sthe, making her friend laugh. “It’s getting worse. Oh, guys, I die with this. Because I’m very quiet, I’m very kind of f*ck… What are you going to do now?”, commented Mineiro.

sthe saying that he stroked the sheep aka pir0ca do dynho and simulating the gesture on aline’s arm (minute 1:40) aline: but you just bumped into…

sthe: but bump 3 times? past with little shame

pic.twitter.com/Bs5BqIiV89 — maria 63.81% 🔥 (@mariacomentando) December 5, 2021

While expressing her fear that such a scene with the “sheep” would be caught, Sthe answered how the approach between her and Dynho was. “And how is the reciprocal? True?”asked Aline. “Who started was [ele]“, pointed the bride of Victor Igoh. “Swear? I don’t have faith”, replied Mineiro. Some time later, Sthefane returned the question about Aline and her “person” in the house. “[A recíproca] It was tense! It was tense…”, had fun to model. “Was it true?”, the Bahian wanted to know. “Oh, true… Oh, I hate not saying things, it makes me angry”, laughed Aline.

Hours earlier, on Saturday (4), Aline and MC Gui starred in more approximation scenes. The two were seen hugging at the reality’s headquarters, while the influencer even scratched the funkeiro’s back. In the previous dawn, Gui could not hide the “armed tent” after dancing glued to the ex-panicat, who also noticed the situation.

Approximation had already been criticized by Rico Melquiades

Given the statements, the hashtag “Rico Didn’t Lied” was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Sunday. Viewers of the program recalled that Rico Melquiades had already noticed, weeks ago, the rapprochement between Sthefane and Dynho. The Alagoas worried about the fact that both were committed outside the confinement and, even so, “smooth” there in the game.

“On that day, Rico was heavily judged out here for advising Sthe to stop stroking Dynho all the time. And really, RICO DIDN’T LIE…”, wrote a profile on the social network. “Rico was tried for saying what he had noticed between Dynho and Sthe, and today we saw that RICO DID NOT LIE”, commented another internet user. And there were several reactions to the subject… See some of them below:

That day Rico was heavily judged out here for advising Sthe to stop stroking Dynho all the time. And really, RICO DID NOT LIE… #The farm pic.twitter.com/EGgCTs03vr — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 5, 2021

rico was judged for saying what he had noticed between dynho and sthe, and today we saw that RICO DID NOT LIE — Matthew 🔥 (@gratidaorafa) December 5, 2021

RICHETS let’s go up the Tag

RICO DID NOT LIE pic.twitter.com/gIByxcOunD — Defender of the Rich 🔥 (@betastukers2) December 5, 2021

RICO DID NOT LIE about Sthe and Dynho. Afterwards this monga song will cry saying that Rico is unnecessary, unnecessary is that the two of them hit on each other being MARRIED! ROTTEN! — Yan Morais (@ComentaYr) December 5, 2021