Felipe Melo showed good numbers for the Brasileirão 2021

At 38, Felipe Melo is without a club after not having his contract with Palmeiras renewed. Now free on the market, the player aroused the interest of clubs like Fluminense and Internacional. How site data show footstats, their numbers in Brasileirão 2021 may explain the demand.

Even with only 24 matches in the competition, among all of the Palmeiras squad, Felipe was the fifth most fired, with 96% of hits in the passes.

Not stopping there, the player showed great quality in the long balls, being the third who gave the most shots, with an excellent 63% advantage.

The defensive midfielder, often acting as a defender, also stands out in defensive aspects. He was the fourth with the most disarming, the fifth with the most interceptions and the third with the most hits.

Therefore, even with his advanced age, Felipe Melo still has the ball to start in many of the Serie A teams in Brasileirão.