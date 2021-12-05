Felipe Melo will be Fluminense’s highest paid athlete; see the values

Credit: Cesar Greco/ Ag. Palmeiras

With the departure of Palmeiras defined, Felipe Melo, 38, has a deal underway with Fluminense. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the defensive midfielder must be the highest paid player in the Tricolor das Laranjeiras.

“A person involved in the negotiations assured me that Felipe Melo will receive 500 thousand reais a month in salaries and another 1.5 million reais in gloves. Only one small but important detail was missing: the contract term. Felipe Melo had been saying that he wanted a two-year contract wo Fluminense had the idea of ​​offering one. The trend is that I close for one year, renewable for another one. This 1.5 million reais worth of gloves would be diluted during the term of the contract”, informed Jorge Nicola, on his Youtube channel, and followed:

“He will earn just over 600 thousand reais a month, becoming the highest paid player in the current Fluminense squad, ahead of Fred, who earns 500 thousand reais, and Paulo Henrique Ganso, who earns 400 thousand ”, concluded the journalist.

Felipe Melo has a contract with Palmeiras until the end of this month and the club’s management decided not to renew it.

With the captain’s armband of Palmeiras, the shirt 30 is a key player in the squad commanded by Abel Ferreira. This season, the defensive midfielder played 46 goals, having scored a goal and distributed an assist.

Felipe Melo arrived at Palmeiras in 2017 and has important titles such as the 2020 Brazil Cup, the 2018 Brazilian Championship and two Libertadores Cups (2020 and 2021).

