FGTS can be used in payroll loans, see how it works

Anyone looking for a loan to pay off debts or make dreams come true, such as starting their own business or traveling, studying, hosting a wedding party, can access the FGTS payroll loan. However, if you do not know what this type of credit is and how it works, check below for all the details.

The payroll-deductible loan guaranteed by the FGTS is a credit line that operates like traditional payroll-deductible loans. He has loan installments directly deducted from the borrower’s payroll. The difference is that in the FGTS payroll loan, financial institutions can consult the amount already withdrawn in the FGTS, and reserve the amount as a guarantee of repayment of the loan.

The payroll-deductible loan with FGTS guarantee was approved in a 2016 law. The government’s goal in proposing the modality was to encourage the release of loans at lower rates – since at that time, Brazil was living in a period of intense economic crisis.

In short, the payroll-deductible loan with FGTS operates like a conventional payroll loan. However, it follows the rules defined in Law 13,313/2016, which creates this possibility of credit in the country.

The rules are as follows:

The available credit limit cannot exceed 30% of the salary; Loan interest can reach a maximum of 3.5% per month; The payroll-deductible loan with FGTS has up to 48 installments for the debt; The maximum fee for guarantee using the FGTS is up to 10% of the available balance, in addition to the termination fine (40% of the FGTS balance), in case of unfair dismissal.

Who can do it?

In short, the FGTS payroll loan is intended only for workers with a formal contract. In other words, any worker who is a CLT employee can join this type of credit.

For this, it is enough that the contracting company has an active payroll agreement with the bank that makes the loan available. Another rule is that the FGTS payroll loan is only valid for workers with an employment relationship of at least 12 months.

