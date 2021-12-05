FIA confirms that RBR has not appealed Hamilton

THE FIA confirmed that the red bull did not appeal the Lewis Hamilton yellow flag incident at Saudi Arabia GP in Formula 1, despite the staff suggesting it could.

Hamilton was called up to speak with stewards in Jeddah after qualifying on Saturday, when he was accused of ignoring a double yellow flag.

The commissioners decided not to take any action on the matter., after claiming they had been triggered accidentally for less than a second.

A fortnight after Max Verstappen received a five-place penalty at the Qatar GP for ignoring a double yellow flag, Red Bull suggested they were not happy with the consistency of the decision.

Team leader Christian Horner told Sky immediately after qualifying that the Austrian team was considering whether or not to pursue the matter further.

“Let’s take a good look at this,” Horner said.

“It looks a little inconsistent with what we saw two weeks ago, so we’re entitled to an appeal.”

“Let’s take a look at the information, we don’t look too closely.”

“The only thing we desperately want is consistency.”

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko even said that the team had filed an appeal.

“Max is penalized five grid positions in Qatar and suddenly the yellow flag is no longer yellow. There is another interpretation, but it cannot go on like this.”

“It was a yellow flag, it was a clear sign on the display. The team should have at least given a warning.”

“We appealed, but now we have other concerns, we are following.”

But as Red Bull needed to make a quick call to file a notice of its intention to appeal, the FIA ​​has confirmed that no paperwork has been submitted – meaning Hamilton will not face any further investigation into the matter.

Red Bull also later stated that it had decided not to pursue the matter further.

